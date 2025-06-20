Stay Safe on The Water This Summer

1 min read

With summer here, Indiana Conservation Officers remind Hoosiers to make water safety a priority throughout the summer. “We urge everyone to recognize the danger water poses,” said Capt. Jet Quillen.

Here are some basic water safety tips:

Discuss the dangers of water with your family and loved ones before going out.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will return.

Go with a buddy.

Stay away from flooded or fast-moving waterways.

Wear a life jacket.

Keep a watchful eye on children.

Avoid alcohol.

When you go boating, boat safely by assessing water levels before going out and monitor your speed. Reduce speed in unfamiliar areas and be aware of unusual water conditions, especially compared to the size and type of your boat. These guidelines can also help prevent beach erosion.

Designate a sober boat operator. Alcohol consumption causes impaired balance, blurred vision, poor coordination, impaired judgment, and slower reaction time. Wave action, sun exposure, and wind can magnify these effects. It is illegal to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft in Indiana while intoxicated due to alcohol or drugs. Indiana law defines intoxication as having a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or greater.

Each life jacket should be United States Coast Guard approved, in good working condition, and an appropriate size for the wearer. Today’s inflatable life jackets allow mobility and flexibility for activities like boating, fishing or paddling, and can be much cooler in warmer weather than older-style life jackets.

To learn more about boating education and safety, see on.IN.gov/boatered