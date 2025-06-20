Listen: Mind. Body. Bowen. Podcast.

1 min read

Bowen Health is launching a new podcast designed to help listeners live their best lives longer.

“Mind. Body. Bowen. Podcast.” is a weekly series providing expert insights into mental and physical health, as well as practical self-help topics. It features Bowen Health experts who will inform, inspire, educate, and dispel common myths surrounding various health issues. Each episode offers listeners valuable knowledge and advice on a wide range of subjects, including Neurodivergence in the Workplace, Healthy Relationships, Fitness on a Budget, Mental Illness & The Family, and more.

Understanding how to manage your health is essential for a fulfilling life. “Mind. Body. Bowen. Podcast.” provides a trusted resource that helps listeners navigate the complexities of mental and physical well-being, ultimately supporting them in living their healthiest and longest lives.

“Mind. Body. Bowen. Podcast.” is available here: bowenhealth.org/podcast . Listeners can also subscribe on Podbean, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Bowen Health is a non-profit community health system committed to serving the underserved in Indiana. No one is turned away for an inability to pay. Bowen Health provides easy access to a wide range of healthcare services under one roof, including primary healthcare, mental health care, and addiction recovery treatment, to help people live their best lives longer. For more information, visit BowenHealth.org .