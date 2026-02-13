Residents Invited To Comment On Funding Priorities

1 min read

The City of Fort Wayne is asking residents for their input about how federal housing and community development dollars should be invested over the next five years.

Residents are invited to take a brief survey by visiting: engage.cityoffortwayne.org/2026-2030-consolidated-plan.

They are also invited to attend one of two public hearings on April 29, 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., at the Allen County Downtown Public Library Globe Room.

The feedback is part of the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services work to draft the 2026–2030 Consolidated Plan, a strategic plan that outlines how the City will prioritize & invest federal funding to address housing and community development needs. Partners from local social service agencies, individuals with lived experiences navigating social services, neighborhood leaders, and Fort Wayne residents are all invited to take a survey and/or attend a public meeting.

Surveys will be open until May 1, and the Consolidated Plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development in mid-May.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division works to enhance economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for growth and development. The Division’s departments include Economic Development, Neighborhood Code Compliance, Neighborhoods, Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, Redevelopment, and Planning & Policy. Visit CityofFortWayne.in.gov/CD for more information.