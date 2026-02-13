Roll In To Support & Play For “Bowl For Kids’ Sake”

2 min read

The annual bowling FUNdraiser is back in 2026 with a “Game Changers” sports theme, kicking off in 7 of our counties, including Allen, this February.

With special thanks to the presenting sponsor, Pro Resources, Big Brothers Big Sisters once again kicks off its largest yearly fundraiser. This year’s Game Changers theme invites participants to don their favorite sports gear and “change the game” for kids! Participants may register free of charge in teams of five, with the only request being to raise $100 per person or a total goal of $500 per team. Fundraising may be done through a BBBS-provided webpage, which can be shared on social media or via email and text. For teams looking to take on a BIGGER challenge, there are options to sign up for “Kids’ Champs” and “Super Teams,” which commit to raising $5,000 and $2,500 per team, respectively.

A Pro Resources Staffing Services team during the 2025 Bowl For Kids’ Sake event.

Every dollar raised by our bowlers goes straight to creating and supporting one-to-one mentorships that ignite the power and potential of youth—Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission. There are over 300 children on the waitlist across the 10 counties it serves. For those who wish to support but not bowl, consider donating to any of the teams participating!

This March, bowlers will be in for a good time with every free night of stellar bowling, free pop or beer, mouthwatering pizza, and prizes galore. Everyone will go home with a prize, no matter the score, and we welcome everyone to assemble a team and bring your A-game!

In Allen County, Bowl For Kids’ Sake is offered at Crazy Pinz: Saturday, February 21, 11:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00-4:00 pm and Sunday, March 1, 1:00-3:00 pm. As well as at Thunderbowl 1: Thursday, March 5, 6:00-8:00 pm

To donate to an existing team or register one of your own, visit bbbsnei.org and click on the Bowl For Kids’ Sake link, or register over the phone by calling Randi Bebout at 260-203-3330. Email Randi at Randi.Bebout@bbbsnei.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that the ability to succeed and thrive in life is inherent in all children. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. To learn how you can positively impact a child’s life, donate or volunteer at BBBSNEI.org.