Community Partnership Brings Iconic Fire Truck Back To Life

The Southwest Allen County Fire District of Allen County and Harvester Homecoming Inc., are proud to announce a partnership project to bring a piece of area history back to life in order to serve the community.

Fire officials approached Harvester Homecoming in need of help restoring their 1941 International K-7 fire truck which was the first pumper truck the department, then known as Wayne Township Fire Department, ever purchased. This workhorse vehicle obtained from the Fort Wayne International Harvester Truck Works was used by the department until the mid-1960s and was then sold at auction.

The department was contacted in 2007 by a gentleman in Arkansas whose business was purchasing cars, trucks, boats, planes, and more for use as movie props. He had purchased the pumper truck at an auction in Texas and, after tracking down the department from simply the name painted on the doors, contacted SW Fire to see if they may want the historic truck back, which they did. Since acquiring it again in 2007, officials have weighed what to do with it and how to get it back in good working order.

Southwest Fire District Chief Donald Patnoude and Assistant Chief Thomas Goodwin met with Harvester Homecoming CEO Ryan DuVall to get the ball rolling, and the restoration is already in full swing.

“We knew that we did not have the expertise to restore the truck,” Patnoude said. “After many years and the emergence of the Harvester Homecoming, we reached out to them for assistance. We are comfortable and confident that they can make this restoration a reality.

The hope is that once restored to its original glory, the K-7 will serve as the department’s funeral truck to honor fallen comrades and escort them to their final resting place. It will be displayed in the Harvester Homecoming museum once it is established and also be made available to other area departments to use to honor their fallen heroes.

“Truck served our community, and we really wanted it to be the final ride for those who have served our department,” Patnoude said, adding that the department will be funding the project with Harvester Homecoming overseeing it and doing the necessary labor. “Harvester Homecoming stepped up and answered our call for help.”

Harvester Homecoming was excited to take on the challenge and feels honored to be responsible for bringing a piece of history back into service.

“It is a very unique vehicle that we felt simply had to be saved,” DuVall said. “It has strong bones, runs like a top and should be back on the road soon. We have talked with some of our sponsors, such as Midwest Auto Electric, who want to help with the project and donate some of their skills to it, as well, which should speed the process along.”

DuVall estimates the project will take around a year to complete. Harvester Homecoming and Southwest Fire District welcome any other area fire department members interested in taking part in the project to do so by contacting Harvester Homecoming at harvesterhomecoming@hotmail.com or contacting DuVall at 260-241-0963 to join the volunteer list. Officials also expect there will be some vintage equipment needs along the way that other departments or collectors of historic fire trucks may be able to help with.

“We know there are fire buffs in the area who have expertise and/or equipment that is period-specific to this vehicle. We invite them to be part of this exciting project,” Patnoude said.