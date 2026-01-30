Volunteers Offer Free Tax Preparation Services

2 min read

Free tax help is available to area residents now through April 8, 2026. For residents with income under $69,000 in 2025, IRS certified volunteer tax preparers help residents file their taxes & claim available credits. United Way partners with Volunteer Center and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to offer the VITA program in Allen, DeKalb, Noble, and Steuben counties.

This free tax preparation service brings nearly $3 million back into the local community in refunds and saves residents nearly $800,000 in preparation fees, keeping more money in the pockets of those who need it the most.

“At United Way we are committed to breaking down barriers that make it difficult for families and individuals to gain financial stability, making the VITA program crucial to this community. With rising costs, individuals in our community are struggling and have to face the decision of paying for tax preparation fees versus putting food on the table or paying their rent. This program provides an opportunity for them to file their taxes for free while saving every dollar possible,” shares Ruthie Hall, Director of Community Impact at United Way of Allen County.

This year’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, will be drop-off only locations. The Allen County site, which is operated by the Volunteer Center, is located at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1101 S. Lafayette Street. For DeKalb, Noble, and Steuben counties, you may contact the Catholic Charities’ Auburn Office at (260) 385-6598 to schedule an appointment to drop-off tax documents. To view all times, locations, and necessary documents to bring to the VITA program sites for the 2026 year, please visit unitedwayallencounty.org/vita.

In addition to VITA, United Way is providing online tax filing software, accessible through MyFreeTaxes.com, to help taxpayers easily and accurately file their taxes from their computer or smart phone. MyFreeTaxes® is a free and easy way to file simple federal and state tax returns for households with an income less than $89,000 in 2025. A list of the tax forms included in this free offering is available by visiting MyFreeTaxes.com.

Established in 1922, United Way of Allen County works to cultivate and advance community solutions that change the lives of families and individuals who are working hard but struggling to survive. Through advocacy, agency investments, collaborative initiatives, and volunteerism, they will boldly impact critical community issues in Allen County. For more information, please visit unitedwayallencounty.org.