Caution: Respiratory Illnesses On The Rise

3 min read

With respiratory illnesses rising locally and across Indiana, precautions are increasingly important to protect friends, family, and those among our most vulnerable residents – patients being treated in health care facilities in Allen County.

Cases of influenza (flu) and COVID-19 have each increased, and health officials urge caution. Each illness, along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), is common this time of year, and all can result in severe disease.

“Immunization remains the best defense,” Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein said. “Anyone looking for vaccinations can check availability with their health care provider, area pharmacies, Super Shot and the Allen County Department of Health. You can also help stop viruses with simple steps like covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when you’re sick and washing your hands regularly.”

Vaccination reduces the risk of severe outcomes such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death.

Influenza-like activity is rising in Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH), and at least 17 people have died this season, which runs from October to May.

Nationally, positive laboratory tests for influenza have increased more than 25%, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Data show the percentage of outpatient visits for respiratory illness was about 6%, a 1% increase over the same period the year before.

Local hospitals are also reporting increases in visits for respiratory illnesses including influenza and COVID-19.

The seasonal peak for RSV typically is December to mid-February, and the illness results in up to 80,000 hospitalizations for children younger than 5 and up to 150,000 hospitalizations for adults older than 60 each year in the U.S. Data from the CDC show emergency department visits for RSV are growing in Indiana.

Parkview Health is already experiencing higher increases in both emergency room and clinic visits for respiratory illness activity. This has resulted in Parkview implementing temporary visitor restrictions to protect patients, family, and staff.

“Our highest priority is keeping patients safe, especially those who are most vulnerable to severe illness,” said Dr. Jeff Boord, chief quality and safety officer, Parkview Health. “We appreciate the community’s understanding as we take these short-term precautions to limit the spread of flu and COVID-19 within our hospitals.”

Precautions include:

No visitors 12 or younger

Limit of two visitors at a time, per patient

All visitors encouraged to wear a mask

Lutheran Health Network is not implementing restrictions, but officials encourage visitors to take precautions.

“As we continue through the respiratory season we want to remind everyone to use good hand hygiene and to stay home if they are not feeling well. At this time, Lutheran Health Network is not currently mandating masks for visitors or patients, though we continue to encourage their use for those who prefer an extra layer of protection. Our teams are closely monitoring the season’s trends and will adjust our safety protocols as necessary to protect our patients,” said Lorie Ailor, Chief Executive Officer of Lutheran Hospital.

Visitation restrictions are similar to those implemented in years past, and hospitals could have additional or different restrictions in certain departments or specialties, as needed. Anyone with questions should contact the hospital they plan to visit before arriving.

In addition, the Department of Health urges Allen County residents to take precautions to minimize transmission of respiratory illnesses:

Get vaccinated. Flu, COVID-19 and RSV immunizations are available at many locations, including primary care providers’ offices and pharmacies.

Stay home if you’re sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, you should stay home from work or school, whenever possible, until you are fever-free and symptoms are improving. Contact your primary health care provider if treatment is needed.

Wash hands frequently. Use soap and warm water. If they are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover coughs and sneezes. Cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow, not your hands.