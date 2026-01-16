‘Legion of the U.S.’ Award Presentation

1 min read

The General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization, Inc., presented its 2025 “Legion of the United States Award” to the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), The Anthony Halberstadt Chapter, based in Fort Wayne.

The presentation was made by GMAWO Founder and Chairman, J. Michael Loomis, at the Allen County Public Library in downtown Fort Wayne, at a news conference during the morning of New Year’s Eve. The award recognizes excellence in education, and outstanding community service, traits which Loomis stated, “are reflected in abundance in this group of citizens, the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, who dedicate themselves to preserving history, and doing good acts for the community.”

The award was accepted by the President, Jeffrey W. Jones, of the Anthony Halberstadt Chapter. In receiving the plaque representing the award, Jones stated, “We’re very honored and privileged to receive this distinguished award from the General ‘Mad’ Anthony Wayne Organization. Our Chapter Charter, first adopted in July 1969, reflects our collective efforts ‘to revive and keep alive…the spirit of pure and unselfish patriotism which inspired the Fathers of the Republic,’ and we strive every day to live up to that objective.”

President Jones also described for those in attendance some of the many efforts undertaken by the local SAR Chapter to preserve history. The man for whom the local chapter is named, Anthony Halberstadt, served as a Corporal in the United States Army during World War II.

General Wayne was appointed in 1792 by President George Washington to serve as the Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s new professional army, known at the time as the “Legion of the United States.” Wayne served in that capacity until his death in 1796, shortly after which the Legion became known as the “United States Army.” The annual award is named for all of those who served and protected the new United States of America as a part of its new fighting force. The mission of the General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization, Inc., a 501(c)(3) entity, is to “enhance area education about relevant history.” The Organization was created in 2019.