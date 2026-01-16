Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Welcomes New Pastor

0 min read

On Sunday, January 4, 2026 Pastor Tom Ahlersmeyer was installed as Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church’s newest Pastor. The Rev. Dr. Daniel Brege, Indiana District President Emeritus, did the installation. Pastor Tom is serving part-time at the church’s relatively new location, 6721 Old Trail Road, near where the original Mt. Calvary church building was.

The service was very well attended and Pastor Tom’s brother, the Rev. Steve Ahlersmeyer gave the message. Pastor Ahlersmeyer’s pastorate follows a three year transitional ministry by Pastor Karl A. Frincke of Ft. Wayne that led to a renewal and relocation from 1819 Reservation Drive.

Mt. Calvary has served the Waynedale community for 97 years. Its people welcomed Pastor Ahlersmeyer warmly and are excited about ministry in their new location.