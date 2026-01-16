Parkview Health To Eliminate $64M In Debt For 35,000+ Patients

3 min read

Parkview Health announced this week it has partnered with national non-profit Undue Medical Debt to abolish $64.13 million in debt for 35,694 patients. Notifications in Undue Medical Debt-branded envelopes will begin arriving in the mailboxes of those who qualify this week. Once individuals receive their letter from Undue, no further action is needed.

“Parkview Health remains deeply committed to lowering healthcare costs,” said Parkview Chief Financial Officer Jessica Lee-Hansen. “We take great pride in all that we’ve done so far, such as renegotiating an agreement to further lower our hospital rates with our largest commercial payor and growing our lower-cost ambulatory care sites. Eliminating this debt – no strings attached – is another example of our commitment to bringing financial relief to patients.”

Undue works with hospitals and other providers across the country, along with collection agencies, to acquire portfolios of past due medical debt belonging to those least able to pay after good faith efforts have been made to collect. Then, it erases that debt out of the blue.

Parkview Health chose to donate its debt, rather than sell the debt to Undue.

“We are grateful to partner with Parkview Health on this transformative medical debt relief initiative that will bring much-needed financial and emotional relief to over 35,000 patients,” said Undue Medical Debt President and CEO Allison Sesso. “No one chooses to get sick, injured or have a chronic condition. This collaboration demonstrates Parkview’s belief that removing these unpayable debts of necessity helps their communities thrive and reengage with care. And since the qualifying accounts are being donated, Undue is able to leverage our donor support even more effectively to provide unexpected relief to Indiana residents and beyond.”

Undue acquires debts belonging to individuals who are financially burdened. They have two criteria for debt relief: a person’s medical debt must represent 5% or more of their current annual household income and/or a person’s current household income must be at or below 400% of the current federal poverty guidelines.

Parkview’s donated debt spans patients nationwide but primarily includes those residing in Indiana and Ohio. The majority of patients receiving debt relief have commercial insurance, followed by those who are self-pay, and those on Medicare or Medicaid. About 330 of the patients are covered by military/veteran insurance.

“Debt forgiveness goes far beyond just financial relief,” added Dr. Ray Dusman, president of physician and clinical enterprise, Parkview Health. “When people avoid or delay care due to cost, their health and overall well-being can suffer – and no one should have to choose between their health and financial security.”

Parkview is committed to making healthcare accessible to those who need it, regardless of their health status or ability to pay. Parkview offers financial assistance to those who qualify, as well as extended payment plan options and financial advocates to support patients in estimating their costs, applying for assistance or reviewing payment plans. As Parkview continues its work to reduce healthcare costs, it is also assessing its financial assistance practices to ensure those who are most in need are being supported.

Undue’s medical debt relief cannot be requested and is source-based, meaning Undue can abolish debts only for past-due accounts belonging to partners like Parkview. There is no application process; debt relief does not apply to debts owed to other providers or entities and future debt relief is not guaranteed. Parkview patients who do not receive a letter from Undue but are experiencing financial hardship may contact Parkview to discuss financial assistance or extended payment plans.



Visit UndueMedicalDebt.org to learn more.