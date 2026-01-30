Improving Your Well-Being In 2026

4 min read

If improving your health and well-being is part of your 2026 resolutions, Parkview Health physicians and providers offer these suggestions to help achieve those goals.

Consider adding one (or many) of these resolutions to your 2026 list:

Adam and Caitlin McGowen chop vegetables during a Kids in the Kitchen event hosted at the Parkview Greenhouse and Learning Kitchen on July 17. The classes teach youngsters about healthy eating and give parents and kids a chance to work together to cook a nutritious meal.

Get moving, even a little bit: “In the winter months, it’s natural to want to hibernate under a warm blanket and stay indoors—but your body and mind benefit tremendously from simply staying in motion. Regular activity lowers the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and even certain cancers. It boosts mood, reduces anxiety and depression, sharpens memory and attention, strengthens bones and muscles, improves sleep, and supports healthy aging. Even short bouts of activity throughout the day—stretching, walking for a few minutes each hour, light household tasks, or gentle exercises for those with physical limitations—can make a meaningful difference.

“The good news is that you don’t need a gym membership or a nice day to reap these benefits. The ‘just move’ principle reminds us that any activity is better than none, and the biggest health gains often occur when someone goes from being inactive to simply doing a little more.” ~ Dr. Scott Yen, Parkview Health Internal Medicine Graduate Medical Education program director.

Make strides toward healthier nutrition: “This could include increasing servings of fruits and vegetables closer to 5-9 per day, eating fish twice per week, limiting salt to less than 2 grams per day, increasing whole grains in your diet, or exploring a traditional or Mediterranean style of eating. Food is the medicine that you take three times a day. Just making one of these changes in 2026 can make a difference for life.” ~ Dr. Kenneth Yew, Parkview Family Medicine Graduate Medical Education program director.

Aim for 30 minutes of exercise per day: “Regular physical activity helps improve heart health, boost mood, and maintain a healthy weight. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise each day—like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. Even short bursts of activity throughout your day can make a big difference. If you’re unsure where to start, consider joining a local fitness class, taking the stairs, or speaking with a wellness coach for personalized guidance. Movement is medicine!” ~ Dr. Kyle Littell, Parkview Health Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Graduate Medical Education program director.

Show up for them, get screened for cancer: “We know the earlier cancer is found, the better the chance for a positive outcome. But too many people put off screenings because of fear, lack of time or uncertainty. Our new ‘Show Up for Them’ campaign aims to reduce preventable cancer deaths by helping more people detect cancer early, when treatment is most effective. The effort focuses on five key screening areas: breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, and cervical cancers. Talk to your physician about your risks and whether screening is right for you.” ~ Dr. Alan Yahanda, president, Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute.

Make 2026 the year you quit smoking: “As a pulmonologist, I witness firsthand how profoundly smoking harms the respiratory system, and how dramatically the body can recover after quitting. Smoking introduces more than 7,000 chemicals into the lungs, including dozens of proven carcinogens. Long-term smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, stroke and multiple other cancers. It also weakens the immune system and increases susceptibility to infections.

“Quitting smoking—fully and permanently—is one of the most impactful health decisions a person can make. Parkview offers “Freedom from Smoking,” a free program developed by the American Lung Association to help you quit smoking. Make the call and get started today! ~ Dr. Rakeshkumar Subramanian, Section Chief, PPG – Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine.

Make and keep well-child visits: “Well-child visits play an essential role in ensuring children’s health and well-being. These regular check-ins give parents and providers a chance to connect, track development and celebrate milestones, all while addressing any questions or concerns along the way. Regular Well-child visits help children become comfortable with healthcare from an early age. Over time, they learn that doctor visits aren’t something to fear, they’re a way to stay strong and healthy.” ~ Dr. Miry Lanphere, pediatrics, Parkview Kosciusko Hospital.

Create a workout mantra: “A workout mantra is a short, intentional phrase you repeat when things get hard, when fatigue sets in, motivation dips, or quitting feels tempting. It’s a tool to help you push through the toughest moments of a workout or training session.

“Create a phrase that moves you, one that gets you out of bed when you’d rather stay down, helps you run faster when your legs feel heavy, or convinces you to swim one more lap when you want to stop. Write it down. Use it often. Weave it into everything you do. Repeat it when discomfort rises, and doubt creeps in. Over time, this practice builds confidence, strengthens resilience, and reshapes your self-talk. You’ll be surprised how much drive a few well-chosen words can unlock, not just in training, but in life.” ~ Lauren Tait, Peak Performance Coach, Parkview Sports Medicine.