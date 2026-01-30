Program To Help Build Professional Skills

2 min read

Lutheran Social Services of Indiana (LSSI) is pleased to announce upcoming cohorts of LSSI Works, a free workforce development program open to individuals of all backgrounds looking to strengthen job readiness, build professional skills, and move toward long-term financial stability. New sessions begin on February 2, March 2, March 30, and May 4.

LSSI Works is designed for the job seeker that is motivated to learn and grow, whether they are entering the workforce for the first time, looking to change careers, or seeking greater job stability. The program provides practical tools, personalized coaching and a supportive community to improve access to meaningful work and increase confidence in critical skills such as professionalism, teambuilding, and communication.

In 2025, LSSI Works tracked strong outcomes in job readiness, with 93% of participants improving employability and job readiness skills.

LSSI Works is made possible through the generous support of the WindSwell (formally AWS) Foundation and the Lincoln Financial Foundation. Support from WindSwell Foundation fuels greater employment equity and expands access to meaningful work opportunities for individuals. Investment from Lincoln Financial Foundation advances workforce development efforts that build job readiness, promote employment stability, and support long-term financial wellness.

“Support from Lincoln Financial Foundation and WindSwell Foundation strengthens our ability to provide a program that is effective, inclusive, and outcomes-driven,” said Angie Moellering, President & CEO, of LSSI. “Because of both foundations’ commitment to empower people entering the workforce, LSSI Works better serves individuals to work, learn, and build stable futures.”

Cohort Registration Now Open: Ready to Take the Next Step? Registration is now open for all upcoming cohorts. Space is limited. For more information about the program can be found on LSSI’s website (lssin.org) or by phone (260) 426-3347. Cohort Dates: February 2, March 2, March 30, and May 4. Location: LSSI Works at 4031 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne. To Learn More & Register: lssin.org/programs/lssiworks.

Lutheran Social Services of Indiana expresses the love of Jesus Christ for all people through services that empower individuals and families to move toward social, emotional, and spiritual wholeness. To promote the overall health of our community, LSSI focuses on equipping willing families facing the most challenging obstacles with the skills necessary to make positive life choices as evidenced by advancement toward economic and family stability.