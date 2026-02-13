Honoring History & Looking Ahead: Voice Of The Township

2 min read

February provides a moment for reflection in Wayne Township as the community observes Black History Month and marks the 105th anniversary of Waynedale’s founding. For residents who know Waynedale’s story well, the milestone is another reminder of the community’s endurance and its place within the broader history of the township.

Waynedale was established in 1921, during a period of growth and change in Allen County. One hundred and five years later, its character and sense of community remain central to Wayne Township life. The anniversary offers an opportunity not to retell the story, but to recognize its continuity and the many people who have shaped it over generations.

At a meeting in early February the following staff members were honored with new roles at the Wayne Township Trustee Office. (l-r) Amiah May, D’Shawn Clark, Inez Pierre-Louis, Emily Crawford & Robert Martin.

At the time Waynedale was founded, the Wayne Township Trustee was Eli Slussman. Including that detail helps place Waynedale’s beginnings within the timeline of township governance, even as the responsibilities and scope of the trustee’s office have changed significantly since the early twentieth century.

And in the vein of celebrating history, the year 1921 also saw the founding of the Allen County Historical Society. For more than a century, the historical society has played an important role in preserving local records and stories, work that remains especially relevant during Black History Month. The observance encourages reflection on the experiences and contributions of Black residents whose lives, labor, and leadership are part of Allen County’s shared history, including within Wayne Township and Waynedale itself.

While February invites a look back, the Wayne Township Trustee, Austin Knox also used a recent meeting to recognize current employees and ongoing efforts to strengthen internal operations. New members were announced for the 2026 ARMM Committee, which stands for Active Relations: Motivation and Morale. The committee focuses on fostering engagement and a positive workplace environment. This year’s committee consists of D’Shawn Clark, Amiah May, and Inez Pierre-Louis.

Staff changes were also announced: Amiah May and Robert Martin have taken on new roles as clerks in the Support Services Department where they are being thoroughly cross-trained across departmental functions. This approach supports continuity of service and helps ensure that township operations remain responsive to community needs.

In addition, Emily Crawford was named February Employee of the Month. Her recognition reflects her dedication and professionalism, and congratulations were shared during the meeting.

As Wayne Township marks Waynedale’s 105th anniversary, observes Black History Month, and recognizes both historical context and present-day service, the focus remains on stewardship: honoring what residents already know while continuing the work of serving the community today.