Immerse Yourself In The Health Benefits Of Swimming

3 min read

The hot, sunny days of summer are a great time to jump into the water and swim your way to better health. Lucas Berghoff, D.O., a sports medicine physician with Lutheran Health Physicians, says swimming is easy on your joints and one of the best ways to get and stay in shape and prevent chronic disease.

Cardiovascular health increases through swimming because your entire body is working against the resistance of the water, and your heart and lungs work harder to supply the necessary oxygen to your muscles. Elevating your heart rate with exercise makes your heart stronger and more efficient at pumping blood through the body and this can also lower blood pressure.

Over time, swimming’s full-body workout can tone muscles, increase strength and flexibility and build endurance. Stretching, twisting and pulling your body through the water uses a full range of motions and engages all your major muscle groups, including shoulders, back, abdominals, legs, hips and glutes.

“Swimming is great for aerobic exercise. It can improve blood pressure, help your overall heart and lung health, and has a limited impact on your joints. So compared to running, it is often a preferred aerobic exercise, for those with any underlying mobility or joint issues and arthritis. ” said Dr. Berghoff. “Swimming specifically targets your upper and lower body while also requiring some core activation for stability. It is a great total body workout with low impact on your joints.”

Dr. Berghoff points out that swimming is an exercise for people of every age and people of different physical abilities. Water supports up to 90% of your body weight and takes the strain off of joints that can be aggravated with land-based exercises, making swimming a good option to keep moving for those with arthritis, osteoarthritis or those recovering from injuries.

“I generally tell patients that any time spent exercising is preferred to none and the more the better. I look at swimming in the same way: any amount can result in health improvements, but the more you can do, the better it is for your health, ” said Dr. Berghoff.

Propelling your body through water is gentle on the joints because the buoyancy of water keeps you suspended and allows movement with minimal impact. That buoyancy allows you to engage in strenuous activity such as vigorous kicks and arm strokes without the high-impact stress or risk of traumatic injuries that similar movements would create on land.

You may find your mood and mental health improve through the rhythmic breath work between swim strokes and your concentration on body movements. These actions have similarities to mindfulness, which can reduce stress and improve your mental well-being.

Regular physical activity is an important part of maintaining a healthy weight and your overall health, including getting a better night’s sleep. Swimming, done with moderate to vigorous intensity of aerobic exercise can contribute to better sleep quality and increased sleep duration.

