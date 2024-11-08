U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree To Visit Fort Wayne

A once in a lifetime national event is making its way to Fort Wayne, IN. The 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is making a special appearance in Fort Wayne, IN as part of its 4,000-mile journey from Alaska to Washington, D.C. For more than 50 years, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season.

Alaska’s National Forests, in partnership with Society of American Foresters and presenting sponsor 84 Lumber, are bringing the ”Peoples Tree” to Fort Wayne on November 16, 4-7pm, Parkview Field, 1307 Ewing Street. The tree will be arriving at 4:30pm.

Festivities during the tree’s visit to Fort Wayne on November 16 include:

Remarks and Performances: Public officials will speak, and there will be live music performances by local high schools and colleges.

Family Activities: Children can meet Santa, enjoy hot cocoa, and participate in signing a tree banner.

Community Engagement: Non-profit organizations will be present, and mascots from local colleges and sports teams, including Smokey the Bear from Alaska, will join in.

Merchandise and Giveaways: The U.S. Forestry will offer souvenirs and giveaways, along with Alaskan merchandise for sale.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We are honored that the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will visit Fort Wayne on its 54th journey to Washington, D.C.,” said Rudy Mahara, Sr., Committee Chair. “Our community looks forward to being a part of this gift to the nation and the joy it will bring to our community this holiday.”

The 74-foot Sitka spruce will be harvested from the Tongass National Forest in late October. Its journey will include a series of community celebrations before it is delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 22, where it will be decorated with handmade ornaments specially created by Alaskans.

This Fort Wayne event is possible with the generous support of 21 Alive, ACPL, Budget Blinds of Fort Wayne, 4EOS, Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Parkview Field, Salvation Army, Don R. Fruchey, Inc., and many other faithful supporters.

The top priority is the safety of tour staff, event attendees, and the tree; local public health guidelines will be followed. The public asked to be aware of the large truck’s substantial blind spots, wide turns, and longer stopping distances on our roads as they welcome the tree to their communities.

For questions regarding the Fort Wayne event, email uscapitolchristmas treefw2024@gmail.com. For news, events, and tour information, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com, @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.