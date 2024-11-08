Michael LeRoy Bishop, 69, Akron, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on October 28, 2024, at the Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. The son of LeRoy Bishop and Phyllis (Chaffee) McMichael, Michael was born on October 15, 1955, in Wabash, Indiana.

Michael attended Manchester High School before serving in the United States Army. After his time in the Army, Michael began his career primarily in the automotive industry, where he worked at various car dealerships, focusing on delivering cars and managing title work. His notable tenure included thirteen years at Bosch Automotive Motor Systems in Albion, Indiana, where he served as the head of security. Michael’s professionalism and commitment to his work earned him respect among his peers.

Those who knew Michael will remember him as someone who was always striving to be the best version of himself while encouraging those around him to do the same. His fun-loving spirit, selflessness, and remarkable sense of humor made him a beloved friend to many. Michael had a deep affection for his children and grandchildren and cherished the time spent with them, proudly supporting their pursuits and milestones.

A passionate sports fan, Michael was a devoted supporter of the Chicago Bears and shared his playful rivalry with fans of other teams, famously declaring, “the Packers suck.”

The loving memory of Michael Bishop will be forever cherished by his parents, LeRoy (Dorcas) Bishop, North Manchester and Phyllis McMichael, Rochester; children, Michael (Anna) Bishop, Fort Wayne, Tom Bishop, Fort Wayne, Becky Ridenour, Hoagland, Stephanie (Ron) Hartman, Zanesville, and Cindy Bishop, Huntington; brother, Patrick Bishop, Los Angeles, California; sister, Lisa (Ray) Mathias, Roann; step-sister, Annette Urschel, Silver Lake; nine grandchildren, several step grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Bishop; stepbrother, Michael Urschel; and granddaughter, Mellannie Bishop.

A private celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at South Pleasant Cemetery in North Manchester.

For those who wish to honor the memory of Michael Bishop, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 303 South Jefferson, Silver Lake, Indiana 46982.

The family of Michael Bishop has entrusted McKee Mortuary with care and final arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com.