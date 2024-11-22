Holiday Cheer On Display At “Art For The Holidays”

The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art is in the midst of its annual holiday tradition, “Art for the Holidays,” which runs through December 31. This festive showcase features a dazzling selection of handmade ornaments, nativities, and holiday-themed creations by over 20 talented artists from across the region—many of them local.

The event highlights American craftsmanship, with intricate designs that make perfect gifts or adornments for holiday trees. This year’s collection includes returning favorites like fused glass panels and ornaments by Elaine Wiening and pottery and winter-themed wall pieces by Kristy Jo Beber. Visitors can also enjoy blown glass ornaments crafted by various artists, guaranteed to bring holiday cheer. New for 2024 are hand-painted wood ornaments by Sue Davis and Sherry Schroeder, along with whimsical clay nativities, ornaments, and “jointed critters” by Sue Scamihorn. Traditional holiday décor enthusiasts will also appreciate Jerry Krider’s wooden nativities and holiday scenes.

“It’s always exciting to see how each artist brings their holiday spirit to life,” said a representative from The Orchard Gallery. “Every item is handcrafted with care, and we’re proud to exclusively showcase work made in the USA.”

On Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the gallery will host its Holiday Open House. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments, and take advantage of a rare 10% discount on all purchases—the gallery’s only discount event of the year.

The Orchard Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gallery will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art is located at 6312-A Covington Road in Fort Wayne. For more information, call 260-436-0927 or visit their website at theorchardgallery.com.

With free admission and one-of-a-kind creations on display, “Art for the Holidays” is a perfect way to celebrate the season while supporting local and regional artists. Don’t miss this annual tradition of holiday artistry and cheer.