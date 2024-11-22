Festival Of Gingerbread Begins

The History Center is excited to announce that the 39th Annual Festival of Gingerbread returns Friday, November 29th and runs through Sunday, December 22nd. With new creations crafted each year by gingerbread artists of all ages and skill levels, this cherished holiday event will continue its tradition of joyful spirit and downtown cheer.

The Festival officially begins on Friday, November 29th. Admission to the Festival is $7 for adults ages 18-64, $5 for seniors ages 65+ and youth ages 3-17, and free to children ages 2 and under. History Center members also receive free admission. An additional charge for special activities may apply. Admission also includes the opportunity to visit the entire museum.

Extended hours during the Festival of Gingerbread are Monday through Thursday 9 am to 5 pm; Friday and Saturday 9 am to 8 pm; and Sunday 12 to 5 pm. The History Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

On Lighting Night, November 27th, visitors can get a sneak peek at the gingerbread creations from 3 to 9 pm, when admission is only $4 per person.

The AEP Foundation and Indiana Michigan Power will once again sponsor a free night at the Festival on Tuesday, December 3rd, from 5 to 9 pm.

Festival of Gingerbread 2024 Events: Handprint Reindeer Puppet on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 12-5 pm, $1 plus regular museum admission; Legend of the Gingerbread Ornament on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 12-5 pm, $1 plus regular museum admission; Visit Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 12-5 pm; Holiday Storytelling on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 12-5 pm; Holiday Cards on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 12-5 pm, $1 plus regular museum admission; Snowflakes on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 12-5 pm, $1 plus regular museum admission; “Science of Sugary Structures” on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 12-5 pm, create your own sturdy (or not so sturdy) edible structure, $3 plus regular museum admission; Cookie Decorating Party on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 12-5 pm, decorate gingerbread cookies, $3 plus regular museum admission.