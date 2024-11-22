Big Brothers Big Sisters Coat Drive

Fort Wayne Maker’s Market and Big Brothers Big Sisters will be holding this TWO-DAY event at “The Venue at Charlie’s Place,” 4201 N. Wells Street, on Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 2-8pm & Sunday 12-6. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for self serve photos on Sunday from 4-5:30pm. Dozens of local vendors to help you find some one-of-a-kind gifts this season! Charlie’s Place will be open to the public next door with yummy food and drinks!

This is a free event for KIDS under 12! We have a $5 cover for young adults/adults, but we waive that if you bring a used or new coat or any winter item with a $5 value. We ask that any undergarments or socks be new please. “So, dig into your closet and pull out that scarf that your grandma got you three years ago and you never wear, and pay it forward!” encourages Sarah Loshe.

With your help and the help of our community, we hope to make a lot of kids warm this holiday season!