Sunday, December 1, 2024
Latest:
The Waynedale News
Featured Local News

Big Brothers Big Sisters Coat Drive

The Waynedale News Staff

Fort Wayne Maker’s Market and Big Brothers Big Sisters will be holding this TWO-DAY event at “The Venue at Charlie’s Place,” 4201 N. Wells Street, on Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 2-8pm & Sunday 12-6. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for self serve photos on Sunday from 4-5:30pm. Dozens of local vendors to help you find some one-of-a-kind gifts this season! Charlie’s Place will be open to the public next door with yummy food and drinks!

This is a free event for KIDS under 12! We have a $5 cover for young adults/adults, but we waive that if you bring a used or new coat or any winter item with a $5 value. We ask that any undergarments or socks be new please. “So, dig into your closet and pull out that scarf that your grandma got you three years ago and you never wear, and pay it forward!” encourages Sarah Loshe.

With your help and the help of our community, we hope to make a lot of kids warm this holiday season!

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff