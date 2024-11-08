Parkview Health is proud to support National Lung Cancer Screening Day on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, by offering accessible lung cancer screenings for individuals at risk. The screenings will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Parkview Hospital Randallia and the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute. This event intends to provide scheduling options for those who find it challenging to book appointments during the week.

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. – more than breast, prostate and colorectal cancers combined. However, there is good news: Studies have shown that lung cancer has a much better survival rate when found at an early stage with lung cancer screening scans.

Parkview’s SmartLung CT screenings use a low-dose CT scan to detect lung cancer early on, when it is more treatable. The screening is quick, non-invasive and takes less than 15 minutes.

National Lung Cancer Screening Day is open to individuals who meet the following eligibility criteria:

Aged 50 to 77

Current smokers or those who quit within the last 15 years

Have a smoking history of at least 20 pack-years. Pack-years are calculated by multiplying the number of packs of cigarettes smoked per day and the number of years smoked. For example, smoking one pack per day for 20 years equals 20 pack-years.

Have no symptoms of lung cancer, such as a bloody cough, persistent cough, unintended weight loss, worsening shortness of breath or fatigue

For Medicare recipients and those with commercial insurance, if the above criteria are met, the scan will be covered (once any deductibles have been met). To ensure all candidates are able to participate, financial assistance will be available for those who are uninsured or underinsured, if needed.

“Early detection through screenings can be the difference between life and death, and it’s important that they’re accessible to everyone,” said Dr. Alan Yahanda, president, Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute. “We encourage all who are concerned about their lung health to take advantage of this convenient opportunity and, hopefully, be provided with peace of mind.”

To schedule an appointment, call 877-225-5747 and request a National Lung Cancer Screening Day appointment at your preferred location.

For more information about the SmartLung CT program, visit parkview.com/medical-services/cancer/screening-testing/smartlungct-scans.