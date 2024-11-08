Step Back In Time: American Revolution Experience Exhibition

On Sunday, November 10th, The Mary Penrose Wayne Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter will hold a Sunday Afternoon viewing of the American Battlefield Trust Exhibit the American Revolution Experience at the Allen County Public Library, Genealogy Department, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, at 2:00 p.m.

Guests will include America 250th Allen County Committee, Mary Penrose Wayne Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter members, Anthony Halberstadt Sons of the American Revolution Indiana Chapter members, Allen County Genealogy Society members, and Indiana Genealogical Society Members. Guests are encouraged to wear Revolutionary War period dress.

Abigail Adams (Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter Regent Sue Johnson) will be addressing the guests, “To remember the ladies.” In a letter dated March 31, 1776, Abigail Adams writes to her husband, John Adams, urging, “I long to hear that you have declared independence. And in the new code of laws which I suppose will be necessary for you to make, I desire you to remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors.”

The American Revolution Experience is an innovative pop-up exhibition designed to engage visitors with the history of the Revolutionary War through a blend of storytelling, illustration, technology, and unique artifacts. The exhibit features, interactive digital kiosks and informative display panels that bring to life the stories of the individuals and events that shaped the birth of the United States.

The American Revolution Experience Traveling Exhibition is hosted by the Allen County Public Library and presented in partnership with the Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter and the American Battlefield Trust and will be open November 8 through 15, during library operating hours at Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center (900 Library Plaza) the exhibit is free and open to the public.