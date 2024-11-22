Passionate Community Members Dedicated To Keeping St. Mary’s Pathway Clean

In 2016, the Waynedale Trails and Sidewalks Initiative (WT&SI) “adopted” a two-mile stretch of the St. Mary’s Pathway, running between Airport Expressway and Tillman Park. Originally overseen by the City of Fort Wayne Greenways Department, the Adopt-a-Trail program is now managed by Fort Wayne Trails. The group’s efforts reflect the community’s dedication to preserving and improving this vital outdoor space.

(l-r) Howard Estep, Steve Binkley, Jack Garrison, Sam Wirts, Karen Estep, Bob Floyd, Erin Floyd, Tom West, Kathy Frieburger, Joe Merchich, Grant Acker. Photo by Camille Garrison

WT&SI has committed to at least three trail cleanups annually, often exceeding this goal. With support from Winterset Home Association residents, volunteers routinely collect between 8 and 15 bags of debris per cleanup. The team tackles not only the trail but also the adjacent roadway, ensuring the surrounding area remains clean and welcoming.

“You never know what you’re going to find out there,” says Camille Garrison, committee chair for WT&SI. “We always pick up the usual—alcohol bottles, fast food wrappers, vape supplies, and grocery bags. But this last cleanup was especially surprising: we found a carpet cleaner, a package of raw chicken, a knife, a hubcap, plywood, a shell casing, an animal carcass in plastic bags, and clothing. Most of that was along the road, but windy days often blow items onto the trail.”

Cleaning the trail is about more than removing litter. Maintaining the St. Mary’s Pathway is an investment in the community’s health, safety, and quality of life. A clean trail encourages outdoor activity, promotes a sense of community pride, and protects wildlife from hazards caused by litter and pollution. The St. Mary’s Pathway serves as a crucial link between neighborhoods, offering a safe and accessible space for recreation and relaxation.

“Trails like this are a huge asset for our community,” says Garrison. “They give families a place to enjoy the outdoors, encourage active lifestyles, and create shared spaces where people can connect. When the trail is clean, more people feel welcome to use it, and that makes our efforts worthwhile.”

In addition to regular cleanups, WT&SI participates in the Great American Cleanup each May, joining thousands of volunteers nationwide in caring for their local environments.

Longtime committee member, Steve Binkley, appreciates Fort Wayne’s well-maintained trail system and the collective effort to preserve it. “Fort Wayne has incredible trails and the city does a great job maintaining them. As I bike across many miles of trails, I’m grateful for other groups who also care for their sections. We’re lucky to have such easy access to the St. Mary’s Pathway, and it’s a privilege to join neighbors in keeping it beautiful for everyone to enjoy.”

Binkley also highlights the sense of community these efforts foster. Cleaning the trail brings neighbors together, strengthening bonds and building pride in the area. It also reminds everyone of their role in protecting shared resources.

WT&SI invites others to join their mission, whether by volunteering, spreading awareness, or simply picking up litter during a walk. Thanks to their dedication, the St. Mary’s Pathway remains a shining example of what can be achieved when a community comes together for the common good.

Anyone and/or groups interested in helping or learning more can call Camille at (260) 602-3583.