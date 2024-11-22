Thanksgiving: Community Voices

Thank you to everyone who participated in our first ‘Community Voices’ section! In the last edition of The Waynedale News, we asked “What are you most grateful for this year?”

Here is what readers said:

“I am most grateful for the love of my Savior Jesus through ups and downs and the love of Family and Friends.” – Shirley Daugherty

“I’m very grateful for the love and support of family and friends during a difficult year of loss and health issues.” – Kathy R.

“I am so grateful that the Lord shielded my son and he was not injured at the house party where somewhere was hurt and another lost his life.” – L. King

“…at least I’m not a Thanksgiving turkey.” – Nyla Nyffeler

“I’m grateful for The Waynedale News.” – Rhonda B.

“Our first grandchild (Charlotte).” – Steven Goodwin

At The Waynedale News, we’re grateful for all of our wonderful readers, advertisers and supporters! With so many passionate community members, we strongly believe that Waynedale is Fort Wayne’s next up-and-coming community.

As an inclusive newspaper, we believe that our readers’ voices are essential and enriching to the fabric of our community. This special opportunity puts your thoughts in newsprint to be shared with tens of thousands of other readers in the area! Not to mention it’s fun to see what others have to say too! This section works best when you participate and encourage others to join in too.

Our next Community Voice question is “What is one Christmas gift you always wanted but never received?” To participate, submit your answer by December 13 at waynedalenews.com/voices