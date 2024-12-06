Happy Holidays On Broadway!

Festive events for the holidays are being celebrated by Fort Wayne’s newest and most exciting downtown entertainment venue: The Broadway Arts District. Continuing the newly established monthly tradition of First Fridays, December 6th (5pm to 8pm) marks the last First Friday Celebration of 2024! But don’t panic…more are coming in 2025! Adding to the weekend’s festivities…and a returning downtown favorite… the semi-annual Art on Broadway is slated for Saturday December 7th (5pm to 8pm).

Participating businesses include: Ruth Koomler Art Gallery, Fancy & Staple, Gallery 02, Delaney’s Antiques, Aaron’s Fine Rug Gallery, Tammy Silowsky String Shop, The Hedge, Ratliff Gallery, Chapman’s Brewing [Electric Works], Kreative Framing, and Kinhouse Gallery. Enjoy music, light snacks, and beverages while you support the local art community, meet the artists, and buy some original art! It makes great holiday gifts!

Both events are FREE and open to the public.