Big Boy’s Memories Remain

On Monday, November 18, 2024, the corner of Bluffton and Lower Huntington Roads fell silent as the iconic building that once housed Azar’s Big Boy was demolished. For many in Waynedale, this wasn’t just a building coming down—it was a piece of their lives, a repository of decades of memories, now only alive in their hearts.

Since its opening on March 16, 1964, Azar’s Big Boy wasn’t just a restaurant. It was the backdrop to first dates, family dinners, Sunday breakfasts after church, and celebrations of milestones. It was a constant presence, the kind of place where the servers knew your favorite order and the booths felt like home. Generations of Waynedale residents grew up with Azar’s Big Boy as a part of their lives, a place where the food was always good, and the atmosphere even better.

Originally built as an “L”-shaped diner with seating for 68 and curb service for 50 vehicles, it captured the spirit of its time—simple, welcoming, and full of life. Over the years, it adapted to meet the community’s needs, from its 1985 expansion that added more seating to its transformation into a family-style restaurant in 2000. Even its 2013 remodel, with bright lighting and modern booths, never lost the timeless charm that made it a Waynedale institution.

But like so many cherished places, Azar’s Big Boy faced challenges it could not overcome. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 forced its doors shut temporarily, and by June of that year, the closure became permanent. Owner George Azar explained how the pandemic upended the dine-in experience that had been the heart of their business, leaving a void not just for the restaurant but for the community it served.

For years after its closure, the empty building stood as a reminder of what once was. Signs of new possibilities came and went—a banner for “Top Notch Eating Experience,” a sign for “Mary’s Diner”—but none ever took hold. On Monday, as demolition crews tore down the walls, decades of laughter, stories, and memories seemed to rise with the dust, leaving the lot an empty slate for whatever may come next.

Even though the building is gone, Azar’s Big Boy lives on. Community Harvest Food Bank now holds several pieces of the restaurant’s memorabilia, including the iconic “Home of the Big Boy” sign. These pieces are being sold or displayed, with proceeds going to provide food for families in need—ensuring the legacy of Azar’s Big Boy continues to serve the community it loved so dearly.

For those who spent hours in its booths or lined up for a taste of their famous burgers, this loss cuts deep. It’s not just about a restaurant—it’s about the people who worked there, the families who gathered there, and the memories that were made there. It’s about the stories that began with a meal at Azar’s Big Boy and the friendships that grew stronger over a cup of coffee or a slice of pie.

Waynedale may move forward, and the corner of Bluffton and Lower Huntington Roads may look different in the years to come, but Azar’s Big Boy will always remain a part of who we are. It was more than a landmark; it was a thread in the fabric of our community. As we say goodbye to the building, we hold tight to the memories and the moments that made it ours.

For those who want to honor Azar’s Big Boy’s legacy, Community Harvest Food Bank is offering a chance to own a piece of its history. Reach out to aroby@communityharvest.org to inquire about memorabilia. In doing so, you not only preserve a memory but also help a family in need—something that would surely make the Azar family proud.

Goodbye, Azar’s Big Boy. You may be gone, but you’ll never be forgotten.

When the news broke, we asked Waynedale News Facebook fans to share favorite memories from the restaurants’ history: “I used to sit in Arby’s enjoying my 54-cent senior coffee and watch my mom and dad walk into Azar’s for breakfast holding hands.”

“I used to sit in Arby’s enjoying my 54-cent senior coffee and watch my mom and dad walk into Azar’s for breakfast holding hands.” – Roger M.

“I remember taking my dad and myself for breakfast since it used to be Big Boys and later Top Notch. I was lucky to be there as a young man.” – Jason V.

“After my grandma died, my grandpa and I would go out to lunch there and have pie for dessert—rhubarb for him and coconut cream pie for me.” – Sarah C.

“My aunt and uncle used to take me there all the time as a kid. Once, my uncle was talking about Chubby Checker—I think maybe a song came on the radio. From then on, I used to call the restaurant “Chubby Checker’s.”- Danni D.

“This broke my heart. I went there a lot as a teenager. I was a carhop there in 1967-68 and loved it. So many memories there. My high school is gone, and now this. We lived on Bluffton Rd. and had to sell it after Mom passed.” – Jerry and Teresa W.

“I used to work there in the late ’80s and early ’90s. It was a great place to work. Breakfast buffet, fresh strawberry pie, and the best hot fudge ice cream cake dessert! I dream about having the cake again—it was so good.” – Elaine R.

“I remember coming to Azar’s as a kid after going to church at Mt. Calvary (now gone, too) back in the ’70s and ’80s. Later, it became a place our family would go for breakfast whenever we came back to visit Fort Wayne. We’d almost always see someone we knew there, and we used the Big Boy statue to measure my son and nephew’s heights. I was so sad when it closed and heartbroken to see it finally torn down.” – Michael A.

“When I worked in Waynedale, my daughter and I loved dining there, and our waitress knew our favorite drinks and had them ready when we sat down. Her name was Rose.” – Brenda B.

“My last memories there are with my mom and dad. My mom had Alzheimer’s, and my dad was having trouble getting around. I’d call their friends and arrange for everyone to meet there so they could eat and socialize. They’re all gone now, too.” – Mary K.

“Azar’s Big Boy was my first job. I was a waitress at 16 in 2004. Mr. Azar and his wife came in weekly to eat and were two of the sweetest people ever! I always enjoyed having them in my section. Definitely a bright spot in my shift!” – Rene C.

“I worked at this building for 20 years, made so many friends, and still keep in touch with a lot of them. In fact, I work there in my dreams many nights, including last night. The Azars were wonderful people to work for. This is the only place I’ve ever worked that I truly miss. It’s sad to see it torn down.” – Arlene W.

“The best chocolate chip pancakes! I started going there with my dad and some church friends, but it became a family favorite. Rose or Robin (our favorite servers) didn’t even have to ask for my order! It was also my first job, as it was for two of my three brothers.” – Jennifer P.

“After I graduated from college, I became the chauffeur for my grandma and her younger sister when there were family events. Her sister was so thankful she would give me gas money plus a big tip. One time, none of us felt like cooking when we got home, and her sister suggested we go to Azar’s. I’m not sure I had ever been there before because we lived on the north side of town. Over 25 years later, I still remember that meal together. Shortly after, her sister passed away.” – Benjamin and Rachel P.

“It was my first job and always where we went for celebrations or just to have coffee.” – Ailissa H.

“Oh no! So sad! My favorite memory was the breakfast buffet in the wee hours and piling on the bacon! “I smell bacon!” – Jenny C.

“I worked there in high school about 40 years ago. There was even a basement! People would come from watching the races at Fairfield on Friday nights to eat there because it was open 24 hours. Sure going to miss it.” – Belinda R.

“A lot of people used to meet there after the bars closed—good times and loads of memories with my friends. Some of them are no longer here.” – Denise C.

“When gas was 50 cents, we’d all pitch in, hop in the car, and go to South, North, and East Azar’s several times in one night. It was a great curb service hangout. We ordered Cokes and French fries. Early ’70s.” – Linda B.

“I drank my first cup of coffee there after the races on a Friday night in 1973 with a dear friend. Of course, I had a piece of strawberry pie to go with it.” – David R.

“Our first date and many special times with friends.” – Sandy T.