FWFD Welcomes New Firefighters

Twenty-nine firefighters were welcomed to the Fort Wayne Fire Department in a graduation ceremony in the North Side High School Auditorium.

Thirty-eight percent of the FWFD’s 96th recruit class are in a group that is currently underrepresented within the FWFD, including one male who identifies as Black, five males who identify as Hispanic, three males who identify as Two or More Races, and two females.

Some graduates will begin their duty as Fort Wayne firefighters at engine houses throughout the city immediately.

“I’m impressed with the professionalism and dedication of our newest firefighters as the Fort Wayne Fire Department works each day to serve and protect residents and businesses,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker. “I’m particularly encouraged by the diversity of the graduating class and the emphasis we’re placing on having city divisions and departments be reflective of our growing community. We set a high standard through our academy. Fort Wayne is at the forefront of having a highly trained, well equipped fire department dedicated to saving lives and our academy provides the foundation for that lifesaving work.”

The recruits participated in 23 weeks of training and will now continue their training alongside firefighters from the 18 stations that serve the City of Fort Wayne.

The following FWFD graduates were sworn in during the graduation ceremony: Timothy Coleman, Quinton Daniels, Joel David, Danielle Douglas, Hayden Fitch, Brenden Gonzales, Saul Guzman, Cole Hapner, Jonathan Hart, Tyler Heck, Tyler Helm, Jordan Howell, Gabrielle Jenkins, Dalton Jones, Austin Lambert, Ethan Lessner, Adam Macciomei, Caleb Masters, Andres Nino, Thomas O’Connor, David Osborn, Dustin Powell, Marselo Rodriguez, Japhen Scott, Jacob Shirkey, Evan Smith, Devin Tutino, Thomas Webster, Reynaldo Zarazua Flores