Local Worship & Events: November 22 Update

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

MESSAGE SERIES: REDISCOVERING DISCIPLESHIP

SERVICES STREAMED!

See Facebook or the website holyscripturefw.org

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, Email brennernj@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

FREE COMMUNITY DINE-IN DINNER AT WAYNEDALE UMC

When: Mon, Dec 9, 5-6pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Who: Everyone

Why: Community Outreach

Add’l: This will be a dine-in meal catered by Bob Evans. All are welcome to come. Santa will be stopping by on his way to the North Pole!

Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

. . .

COOKIES WITH SANTA

When: Sun, Dec 15, 2024 from 2:00-4:00pm

Where: Waynedale United MC, Door #1

Who: Everyone

Why: Community Outreach

Add’l: You are invited to “Cookies with Santa”! Activities include Photos with Santa, Cupcake Walk, Decorate Christmas Cookies, Make Your Own Gift Bag and Tags, and Enjoy a popcorn treat!

Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

. . .

GAMES & CARDS

IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Everyone

Why: Enjoy Social Time

Add’l: Come a little early to purchase your favorite drink from the Cafe. Enter at door 4 on south end of building.

Cost: Free

Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . .

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Mon-Sat

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room

Who: Anyone

Add’l: Chair Yoga:

Mon & Fri, 11am

Cardio Tone: Tue, 9am /

Thur, 6pm

Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9am

Yoga: Tue, 5:30pm / Sat, 2pm

$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)

Cost: Various Prices

Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

12pm Spanish Service

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

A NIGHT IN BETHLEHEM

When: December 6, 6-8 PM

Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Raod

Who: Everyone

Why: Celebrate Christmas

Add’l: You are invited to step back in time and wander the ancient streets of Bethlehem. Come experience the night Jesus was born. Visit interactive tents with games, crafts, stories, and more. Come say hello to the live animals and finish your evening with a Christmas party with cookies, milk, and Christmas music and a stop at our photo booth! You won’t want to miss this special FREE event!

NO TICKET NEEDED. This is an event for all ages!

Invite your friends and neighbors!

Cost: Free

Contact: msmith@avalonmc.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!

If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in our Worship in Waynedale Listings. This special section is open to all religious organizations in South, Southwest & Downtown Fort Wayne!

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

We are now worshiping at 6721 Old Trail Road, Suite 300. Near intersection of Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road, just west of of Walgreens. Worship Service: Sundays at 9:30 am. Bible Study: Sundays at 10:45. Phone number: (260) 747-4121.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .