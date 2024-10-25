Local Food System Conference To Be Held At Electric Works The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network will host Nourishing our Community with our Local Food System on Tuesday, October 29 from 8:30am to 1:00pm at the Don Wolf Conference Center at Do it Best headquarters at Electric Works in Fort Wayne. The free half-day conference will inform and inspire community leaders and members how together ...

Riley 5 Mile & 5k Fitness Walk Raised Over $32k The Fort Wayne Running Club’s 18th Annual Run for Riley 5 Mile & 5k Fitness Walk, presented by ProFed, raised over $32,000 for the Riley Foundation. With 100% of proceeds going to the cause, the event brings the total raised over the years closer to an impressive $500,000. Participants, sponsors, and volunteers were all key ...

Hunters Urged To Remember Safety Tips With the deer reduction zone hunting season underway and the statewide archery deer season that started on Oct. 1, Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to stay safe. More than 300,000 people are expected to participate in some form of deer hunting in Indiana during the various deer hunting seasons that run through Jan. 31, 2025, and ...

City-wide Leaf Collection To Begin Beginning October 28, the Fort Wayne Street Department will collect leaves in the City’s more than 400 neighborhoods. This year’s leaf pick-up will run through December 13, but weather conditions or the volume of leaves in a particular area may cause the planned schedule to shift slightly. To keep residents informed of any changes in ...