Riley 5 Mile & 5k Fitness Walk Raised Over $32k
The Fort Wayne Running Club’s 18th Annual Run for Riley 5 Mile & 5k Fitness Walk, presented by ProFed, raised over $32,000 for the Riley Foundation. With 100% of proceeds going to the cause, the event brings the total raised over the years closer to an impressive $500,000. Participants, sponsors, and volunteers were all key to the success of this charitable effort!
