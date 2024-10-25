Wednesday, November 6, 2024
The Great Outdoors

Riley 5 Mile & 5k Fitness Walk Raised Over $32k

The Waynedale News Staff

The Fort Wayne Running Club’s 18th Annual Run for Riley 5 Mile & 5k Fitness Walk, presented by ProFed, raised over $32,000 for the Riley Foundation. With 100% of proceeds going to the cause, the event brings the total raised over the years closer to an impressive $500,000. Participants, sponsors, and volunteers were all key to the success of this charitable effort!

