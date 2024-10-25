GM Inducted Into Indiana Manufacturers Hall Of Fame

General Motors is honored to announce their induction into the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame.

Organizations are recognized annually by the Indiana Manufacturers Association for their contributions to the state’s economy, as well as their commitment to their employees and communities.

This year’s inductees were announced at a luncheon held on October 16 at the Biltwell Event Center in Indianapolis. The annual event celebrates the achievements of Indiana’s manufacturers.

GM has operated in Indiana for over 80 years, investing over $2.8 billion in the state in the last decade alone. GM employs nearly 6,000 people in Indiana across seven facilities, while working with more than 400 suppliers throughout the state.

“It is a privilege to be recognized by the Association and join this prestigious group of organizations who have all left a unique impact on the manufacturing sector, and the state of Indiana,” said Fort Wayne Assembly Plant Executive Director Dennys Pimenta. “Our team is proud of the work we do here at Fort Wayne Assembly, and we will continue to build upon the $632 million investment GM made here last year.”

GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly opened in 1986 and currently employs more than 4,000 team members who proudly build some of GM’s best-selling trucks – the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500.

“We congratulate General Motors on being inducted into the 2024 Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame,” said IMA President and CEO Brian Burton. “GM has been a member of the Indiana Manufacturers Association since 1951. GM’s impact extends well beyond its own doors through the creation of thousands of additional jobs through its Indiana suppliers and vendors. GM’s capital investments, innovative spirit and drive for global competitiveness make it one of Indiana’s top employers. We applaud GM for its forward-looking vision in breaking new ground in the automotive industry.”

Earlier this year, GM completed an agreement with Samsung SDI to establish a joint venture to manufacture electric vehicle batteries in New Carlisle, Indiana, in 2027.

“This is a testament to the great work of our GM teams across the state and the thousands of team members who have worked at GM Indiana facilities over the last century,” said Mark Pervine, manufacturing vice president, components sector, at GM.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.