Five Parkview Nurses Receive DAISY Award

Five Parkview nurses were recognized this summer by The DAISY Foundation for extraordinary nursing.

The DAISY Foundation was founded in memory of Patrick Barnes, a 33-year-old man who spent eight weeks in a hospital being treated for an autoimmune disorder. During his stay, Barnes received excellent nursing care, and, in his memory, his family created The DAISY Foundation to honor nurses who go above and beyond for their patients.

Recognized in 40 countries and territories, the Foundation has honored 220,000+ nurses across 6,500+ healthcare organizations and schools of nursing — with more than 2.5 million nominations submitted by patients, families and colleagues. The award not only recognizes nurses for exceptional care, but helps to inspire and engage co-workers, build team spirit and reinforce the importance of providing patient and family-centered care.

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, the following five nurses received DAISY awards. For their individual award stories and photos, follow the below links to The DAISY Foundation website:

Aubrey Dunnuck, emergency department, Parkview Hospital Randallia

Madelyn Heckaman, med/surg, Parkview Regional Medical Center

Tara Luker, medical intensive care unit, Parkview Hospital Randallia

Megan Morse, pediatrics, Parkview Regional Medical Center

Angela Smith, surgical trauma intensive care unit, Parkview Regional Medical Center

“The patient nomination stories for these five nurses all share common themes – thanking nurses who are attentive, supportive, compassionate and willing to make the extra effort for their patients,” said Linda Francies, chief nursing officer, Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates. “Our nurses understand that high-quality care and a great experience means serving both our patients and their families during their time at Parkview, and we’re proud to welcome another five nurses to our growing roster of DAISY honorees.”

In total, 73 Parkview nurses have been honored with a DAISY award since 2021, including 19 so far this year.

For more information about The DAISY Award, visit daisyfoundation.org.