Scholar Fund Established In Honor Of John Crawford

Questa Education Foundation proudly announces the establishment of the John N. Crawford Scholar Fund, a newly endowed fund established in honor of the late John Crawford by his wife, Marcia Crawford, and their son, Grant Crawford.

The John N. Crawford Scholar Fund is a testament to Dr. Crawford’s vision and unwavering commitment to educational attainment and community development in Northeast Indiana. Dr. Crawford recognized the pressing need to reverse the trend of college graduates departing our region and courageously took proactive measures to effect change. In 2005, through his forward-looking leadership as a city councilman, Crawford launched an innovative program to attract graduates back to our community by offering debt relief for education loans. This program was administered by Questa Education Foundation and inspired Questa’s unique forgivable loan program, which launched in 2007. Crawford’s dedication to continued education and community development was exemplified by his generous decision to donate his entire City Council salary to Questa in support of the forgivable loan program. Even after his departure from the City Council, Crawford continued annual contributions, personally aiding numerous local students via Questa programs. Throughout Crawford’s lifetime, he supported over 20 students and contributed to the success of over 200 more, to achieve their educational goals and remain in Northeast Indiana.

“Grant and I are proud to honor John’s legacy through Questa,” said Marcia Crawford. “We know this fund will create opportunities for high-achieving students to pursue their college dreams, prosper in our community and make it stronger.”

The John N. Crawford Scholar Fund will advance Questa’s mission to make higher education possible for local students and retain talent in Northeast Indiana. Questa’s nationally distinctive forgivable loan program is more than just financial support—it’s a transformative driver of both student success and regional prosperity. Unlike traditional scholarships, Questa’s model not only makes higher education more affordable but also entices graduates to live and work in the region.

Questa supports a diverse range of learners, from high school graduates to adults seeking career advancement, helping them pursue certificates, associate, bachelor’s, and graduate degrees. With an 85% graduation rate and 80% of graduates returning to Northeast Indiana to live and work, Questa is not only driving individual success but also long-term economic growth in the region. By investing in local talent, Questa is building a stronger, more vibrant community where education fuels both personal and economic growth, creating a lasting impact that benefits everyone. For more information on how to support Questa’s mission, visit www.questafoundation.org.

Since 1937, Questa Education Foundation has been empowering individuals to pursue higher education, graduate with less debt, and contribute to Northeast Indiana’s workforce. With a vision to lead the region through innovative solutions, Questa aims to equip lifelong learners with the financial freedom to achieve their educational goals, ensuring a bright future for both the students and Northeast Indiana’s success.