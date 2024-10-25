‘No Matter What’ Coaster Campaign

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Women’s Fund has partnered with 45 local bars and restaurants in a campaign to raise awareness and support for those affected by domestic and sexual violence. Local establishments are caring No Matter What QR code coasters through the month of October to spread the message that domestic violence is never the survivor’s fault. These sleeves will also increase awareness about available resources in the community.

Patrons can scan a QR code on the sleeves or share it with someone needing support to connect to the nomatterwhatfw.org webpage. This site is a resource designed to quickly and efficiently connect survivors to help them with the help they need. In 2023, the No Matter What campaign connected 312 individuals to local resources.

Participation in the campaign is free, and any interested establishment can request coasters from the Women’s Fund. We encourage everyone to get involved in this campaign by visiting one of the participating establishments, scanning the QR code coasters, and spreading the word on social media using the hashtag #NoMatterWhatFW.

Participating Establishments include: 07 Pub, 3 Pals Pub, 469 Sports & Spirits, AJ’s Bar & Grill, Arcola Inn & Ale, Bistro Nota, Bootleggers, Buffalo Wings & Ribs, Chops Wine Bar, Club Soda, Corner Pocket Pub, Coyote Creek Bar & Grill, Curly’s Village Inn, Dana’s, East Haven Tavern, Edwin Coe Spirits, Fortlandia Brewing Company, Henry’s Restaurant, JK O’Donnell’s, Laycoff’s Tavern, Mad Anthony Brewing Co, Mitchell’s Sports & Neighborhood Grill, Night Train, Old Crown, O’Sullivan’s, Pedal City, Penny Drip, Pine Valley Bar & Grill, Rough Draft Taproom, Shigs N Pit, Steady Eddy’s Station, Summit City Comedy Club, The Locker Room, Tolon, Tops Tavern, Turners Fort Wayne, and Wings ETC.

We are grateful for our community partners who work to support the one in three women in Allen County who experience domestic violence.

For more information on how to participate in the campaign, please contact Patty Dunn at pdunn@cfgfw.org or 260-969-3116.