Local Worship & Events: October 25 Update

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 9am – 11am

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Who: Everyone

Why: Community Outreach

Add’l: Proof of address must be presented. Driver’s license is not accepted.

Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

. . .

COMMUNITY

DRIVE-THRU MEAL

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 5:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #3, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne IN 46809

Who: Everyone

Why: Community Outreach

Add’l: 100 meals consisting of a ham/turkey sandwich, chips, cookie and fruit until all are distributed.

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

12pm Spanish Service

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

TRICK OR TREAT

When: October 31 6-8 pm

Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, In 46777

Who: Ossian United Methodist Church

Why: Halloween

Contact: 260-622-4326

. . .

COMMUNITY SOUP & SANDWICH MEAL

Saturday, November 9th

4:30pm-7:30pm

Chili soup, Potato Soup, Vegetable Soup, Hot Dogs, Sloppy Joes, Sweet Treat

Free will offering – Proceeds go to women’s mission.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

. . .

GAMES & CARDS

IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Monday each Month, 1-3pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Everyone

Why: Social Time

Add’l: Play a little Euchre, Rummikub or bring a game you like. Bring a friend and a snack to share!

Cost: Free

Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . .

ART DISPLAY BY DANIEL BOURBONNAIS

When: October and November

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Everyone

Why: Support local Art

Add’l: All pieces are available for purchase. Cash or check only (made payable to the artist)

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . .

FISH &

TENDERLOIN FRY

When: October 5, 2024

Where: 2435 Engle Road

Who: Bethany Lutheran Church

Why: Fundraising

Add’l: Price includes fish, tender loin, sides, drinks and desert

Cost: $13 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, under 5 free

Contact: Bethany Lutheran Church 260-747-0713

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

MESSAGE SERIES: REDISCOVERING DISCIPLESHIP

SERVICES STREAMED!

See Facebook or the website holyscripturefw.org

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, Email brennernj@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

We are no longer worshiping at 1819 Reservation Drive.

. . .

Join us for worship at

Lutheran South Unity School

5401 S. Calhoun St, 46807

Enter Door #11

Current mailing address

PO Box 9590, 46899

. . .

Starting November 3, worship services will be held at our new home at 6721 Old Trail Road, Suite 300 (just west of Walgreen’s at Lower Huntington and Bluffton Roads). Same time: 9:30 am, Bible study 10:45.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .