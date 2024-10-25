Local Worship & Events: October 25 Update
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 9am – 11am
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Who: Everyone
Why: Community Outreach
Add’l: Proof of address must be presented. Driver’s license is not accepted.
Cost: Free
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
COMMUNITY
DRIVE-THRU MEAL
When: Monday, November 11, 2024 5:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #3, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne IN 46809
Who: Everyone
Why: Community Outreach
Add’l: 100 meals consisting of a ham/turkey sandwich, chips, cookie and fruit until all are distributed.
Cost: Free
Contact: 260-747-7424
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
TRICK OR TREAT
When: October 31 6-8 pm
Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, In 46777
Who: Ossian United Methodist Church
Why: Halloween
Contact: 260-622-4326
COMMUNITY SOUP & SANDWICH MEAL
Saturday, November 9th
4:30pm-7:30pm
Chili soup, Potato Soup, Vegetable Soup, Hot Dogs, Sloppy Joes, Sweet Treat
Free will offering – Proceeds go to women’s mission.
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
GAMES & CARDS
IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Monday each Month, 1-3pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Everyone
Why: Social Time
Add’l: Play a little Euchre, Rummikub or bring a game you like. Bring a friend and a snack to share!
Cost: Free
Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
ART DISPLAY BY DANIEL BOURBONNAIS
When: October and November
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Everyone
Why: Support local Art
Add’l: All pieces are available for purchase. Cash or check only (made payable to the artist)
Cost: Free
Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
FISH &
TENDERLOIN FRY
When: October 5, 2024
Where: 2435 Engle Road
Who: Bethany Lutheran Church
Why: Fundraising
Add’l: Price includes fish, tender loin, sides, drinks and desert
Cost: $13 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, under 5 free
Contact: Bethany Lutheran Church 260-747-0713
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
MESSAGE SERIES: REDISCOVERING DISCIPLESHIP
SERVICES STREAMED!
See Facebook or the website holyscripturefw.org
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, Email brennernj@gmail.com
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
We are no longer worshiping at 1819 Reservation Drive.
Join us for worship at
Lutheran South Unity School
5401 S. Calhoun St, 46807
Enter Door #11
Current mailing address
PO Box 9590, 46899
Starting November 3, worship services will be held at our new home at 6721 Old Trail Road, Suite 300 (just west of Walgreen’s at Lower Huntington and Bluffton Roads). Same time: 9:30 am, Bible study 10:45.
