Indiana Implements Election Integrity Action & Strategy

In a continued effort to safeguard the integrity of elections, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales has launched two key initiatives: the installation of new ‘Vote Here’ signs at polling locations and a comprehensive voter roll maintenance process. These measures aim to ensure transparency, accuracy, and confidence in Indiana’s election process as the 2024 elections approach.

The state has rolled out new ‘Vote Here’ signs across polling locations, reinforcing essential voter requirements. Displayed in both English and Spanish, these signs are designed to remind voters that only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in Indiana elections and that a valid photo ID is required. This initiative underscores Morales’ commitment to ensuring that only eligible voters participate in the state’s elections.

“Protecting the integrity of our elections is paramount. These signs are a simple, straightforward reminder of the laws that keep our elections safe and secure,” said Secretary Morales. “Our election process is the strongest when we uphold the law, and these reminders help ensure that only eligible citizens participate in our elections.”

By providing clear, accessible information in multiple languages, Indiana hopes to increase voter awareness and compliance with state laws, making the voting process smoother and more transparent for all.

In addition to the new signage, the state is also ramping up efforts to maintain its voter rolls. Indiana’s voter list maintenance process identifies registrations that may be outdated, duplicates, or inactive, ensuring that the voter rolls accurately reflect eligible voters. This process is critical to reducing potential errors and maintaining the legitimacy of every vote cast.

“Maintaining clean voter rolls is essential for a safe and secure election process,” Morales stated. “By cleaning up the voter rolls, we are reducing the potential for errors and ensuring that every eligible Hoosier’s vote counts.”

In 2023, nearly one million voter registrations were updated, with more than 360,000 flagged as “inactive” and over 470,000 obsolete registrations marked as canceled. The process follows strict state and federal guidelines, including the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), which prevents disenfranchisement while promoting the accuracy of voter lists. Voters whose registrations are flagged as inactive or canceled will have the opportunity to update or confirm their information at the polls, ensuring their ability to participate in upcoming elections.

Both initiatives—new polling signage and diligent voter roll maintenance—are designed to reinforce voter confidence and ensure that Indiana’s election process remains secure, transparent, and accessible. Morales’ office remains committed to maintaining public trust through continuous improvements in election integrity and voter engagement.

With the 2024 elections on the horizon, Indiana is taking proactive steps to guarantee that every eligible vote is counted and every election remains free, fair, and secure.