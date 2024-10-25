In Loving Memory of Jacob Dylan Sanders Born October 30, 1994.

On what would have been your 30th birthday, we remember your kind heart, your laughter and the love you brought into our lives. Though you are no longer with us, you remain forever in our hearts. We miss you deeply every day and celebrate the time we had with you. Happy Birthday, Jacob. Until we meet again.

With all our love, Mom, Dad, Britnee, Mayson, Jesse and Gunner