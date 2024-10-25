Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Latest:
The Waynedale News
Waynedale Obituaries

In Loving Memory

The Waynedale News Staff

In Loving Memory of Jacob Dylan Sanders Born October 30, 1994.

On what would have been your 30th birthday, we remember your kind heart, your laughter and the love you brought into our lives. Though you are no longer with us, you remain forever in our hearts. We miss you deeply every day and celebrate the time we had with you. Happy Birthday, Jacob. Until we meet again.

With all our love, Mom, Dad, Britnee, Mayson, Jesse and Gunner

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff