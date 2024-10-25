James A. “Jim” Lloyd, 77, of Ft. Wayne, IN. passed away Monday morning at his residence.

Jim was born in Ft. Wayne, on April 27, 1947, to Garrett E. and Marilyn J. (Smith) Lloyd, both parents preceded him in death. He married Susan Lynne (Stanton) in Ft. Wayne on Nov. 10, 1984, she survives in Ft. Wayne.

Jim retired in 2009 from the City of Ft. Wayne Water Filtration Department. He enjoyed going camping, old cars, spending time with his family and grandchildren. Jim was especially proud to attend the Honor Flight to Washington, DC with his uncle Harold Lloyd in 2016. He was a member of the S. W. Ft. Wayne Conservation club and Sons of The American Legion Post# 241.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by a daughter, Leslie A. Lloyd of Ft. Wayne, four grandchildren, Amanda (Justin) Arnold, Brandon (Carlie) Brotherton and Chad (Brenna) Brotherton all of Ft. Wayne and Miles Kephart of Wisconsin, eleven grt. grandchildren, a brother, Larry (Judy) Lloyd of Ft. Wayne and a sister, Patty (Jim) Rossin of Columbia City, IN.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Laura L. Brotherton in 1988, a son-in-law, Daniel Brotherton in 1988, and a brother-in-law, Mike Goodin.

Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, from 1:00 until 3:00 PM, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3:00 P.M, also at the funeral home. Paula Hunnicutt and Pastor Tim Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, Bluffton.

Memorials can be made in Jim’s memory to Honor Flight of N.E. Indiana.

