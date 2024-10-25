ABC’s Of Safe Sleep

Infant mortality remains a pressing concern in Allen County, with zip codes 46806 and 46805 showing some of the highest rates in Indiana. In 2009, an examination conducted by the Allen County Child Fatality Review Team revealed that 13 infant deaths were linked to unsafe practices.

However, despite ongoing efforts, infant mortality rates in these communities remain alarmingly high. According to the Indiana Department of Health’s 2021 Infant Mortality & Birth Outcomes report, the 46806 zip code was still ranked the seventh-highest infant mortality rate by zip code in Indiana.

That’s why Parkview Community Nursing, SCAN, and Bridge of Grace are partnering to provide Safe Sleep classes at Bridge of Grace which is in the 46806 zip code. Safe Sleep Education is free for everyone and is offered virtually and in-person. Safety-approved portable cribs are available for parents who qualify and do not have a safe place for their baby to sleep. The parent is required to complete a Safe Sleep education class.

Protecting your baby is so important. You probably already take many precautions to keep your precious baby safe. But what about when your child is sleeping? Parkview Health, SCAN, and Bridge of Grace want to help you keep your baby safe. To reduce the risk of SUIDS (Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome) and accidental suffocation, the American Academy of Pediatrics, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Cribs for Kids, and the CDC provide specific recommendations for infant sleep.

The ABCs of safe sleep

Evidence shows that babies sleep safest when they sleep Alone, on their Backs, in an empty Crib and in a Drug-Free Home.

A – Alone, but not lonely. Babies should sleep in a crib or Pack n’ Play by themselves, but near mom, for every sleep time for at least six months up to a year. Room Share – Not Bed Share

B – Back. Babies should always be put to bed on their backs.

C – Cribs and Pack n’ Plays with a firm, safety approved mattress are safe sleep environments. Nothing should be in the crib (no pillows, loose blankets, or stuffed animals) until baby is at least 1 year of age. Use only a tightly fitted sheet for the mattress.

D – Drug-free home. Anything that reduces your alertness or ability to respond to your baby, such as alcohol, drugs, or certain medications, can pose a risk and/ or impair your judgement, putting your baby’s safety at risk.

Classes are currently being offered on the first Monday of each month. Parents or expectant parents interested in learning about the program should call Parkview Community Nursing at 260-266-2472.