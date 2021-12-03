December 3, 2021- Local Ads
VENDOR CRAFT SHOW & FUNDRAISER
Fun Family Activities & $5 meal!
All proceeds benefit Majestic Care of West Allen. Accepting donations for the residents.
Local 2209 Union Hall
5820 E 900 North
Roanoke, IN
Dec. 4, 2021
10am-4pm
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
MACHINISTS WANTED
Screw machine shop looking for machinists. Will train to our equipment. Climate controlled facility. Pay based on experience. Benefits package. Apply in person at 9492 N US Hwy 24 E, Roanoke, IN, 10a-4p M-F or by email at jhartmus@economymachine.com
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
BBB Accredited
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
FALL & WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Hauling Services, Leaf & Snow Removal.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. Call for more information.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
