December 3, 2021- Local Ads

VENDOR CRAFT SHOW & FUNDRAISER

Fun Family Activities & $5 meal!

All proceeds benefit Majestic Care of West Allen. Accepting donations for the residents.

Local 2209 Union Hall

5820 E 900 North

Roanoke, IN

Dec. 4, 2021

10am-4pm

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

MACHINISTS WANTED

Screw machine shop looking for machinists. Will train to our equipment. Climate controlled facility. Pay based on experience. Benefits package. Apply in person at 9492 N US Hwy 24 E, Roanoke, IN, 10a-4p M-F or by email at jhartmus@economymachine.com

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

BBB Accredited

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

FALL & WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Hauling Services, Leaf & Snow Removal.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. Call for more information.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.