Health Officials Urge Continued Vigilance Amid COVID-19 Spike

A steady increase in hospitalizations and positive cases of COVID-19 in northeast Indiana are reminders to the community that recommended precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus should be followed by everyone.

Hospitals in Allen County in recent weeks have seen spikes in admissions of patients with COVID-19, leading public health, and health care experts to urge residents to take simple precautions such as wearing a mask, staying 6 feet away from others and avoiding crowded indoor areas.

“Our current Allen County average daily case rate is 273, which is the highest number we’ve seen since January,” Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Health Commissioner, said. “The hospitals in the county are feeling significant strain and seeing rising admissions for COVID-19.

“We ask for the community’s help to protect our hospitals and our health care workers. It’s important that we socially distance or mask when indoors in public and get vaccinated, when eligible. There are several studies that demonstrate that even for those who’ve been previously infected with COVID-19, vaccines reduce the risk of getting infected and having severe symptoms associated with infection. Booster shots may also be helpful, especially for those over 65.”

The positivity rate in Allen County now is almost 13%, and total daily positive cases have been climbing statewide since October. The statewide daily positive test rate also has risen.

Leaders of each of the region’s hospital systems highlight the important role of the public in ensuring health care facilities are able to serve the community with the highest level of care.

“Lutheran Health Network continues to implement safety measures to protect our patients, caregivers and the community from COVID-19 while serving their immediate and routine health care needs,” said Vishal Bhatia, MD, Lutheran Health Network Chief Medical Officer. “We join our healthcare partners in asking Allen County residents to do the same by getting vaccinated and continuing the use of precautionary measures like masking in public, social distancing and frequent handwashing. Our community’s engagement in these practices can have a significant impact in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the hospitalizations that can result from the deadly virus.”

Of the nearly 2,300 intensive care unit beds in Indiana, 18% are taken up by COVID-19 patients. In northeast Indiana, 20% of ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.

“Recently, Parkview Health has seen a dramatic increase in hospitalizations and emergency room visits related to COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Boord, MD, MPH, chief quality and safety officer, Parkview Health. “We continue to encourage residents to follow guidance from the CDC. This includes wearing a face covering in indoor public settings, practicing social distancing and getting vaccinated against COVID-19.”

It is important for individuals with critical needs, including trauma, heart attack, stroke and other emergent issues to seek immediate care. If you have symptoms such as trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure, new confusion, the inability to stay awake, or pale, gray or blue-colored skin or lips, head to the closest emergency room or call 911.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, contact your health care provider to determine appropriate care. COVID-19 testing locations can be found on the Indiana Department of Health website.

Vaccinations are effective and available for those 5 and older. Boosters are available for those 18 and older.

More information on COVID-19 – including local statistics – is available at //allencountyhealth.com/COVID-19