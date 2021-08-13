August 13, 2021- Local Ads
GARAGE SALE
August 19th; 8:30am-6pm
August 20th; 8:30am-7pm
August 21st; 8:30am-2pm
Ossian United Methodist Church
201 W. Mill Street 260-622-4326
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
SUMMER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
ASSOCIATION GARAGE SALE
Pheasant Run
Saturday August 28th 9am-4pm
Behind Wayne High School off Dunkelberg Road
Some sales also on Friday August 27th
FOR SALE
2 new blue leather massage tables
17 boxes 8 feet colonial commercial vinyl base trim
15 boxes round vinyl trim all new
Contact 260-456-8216
KAREN’S KITCHEN DONUTS
Who: Waynedale Masonic Lodge 7039 Elzey Street
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021 6am-10am
Cost: Free Will Donation
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICE
Cleaning out garages.
Here for all of your hauling needs.
Thanks,
Mike
260-750-2830
260-210-0679
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
BBB Accredited
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
TW PRESSURE WASH
House, deck, patio, sidewalk, driveway, and out building washing. Insured. 260-388-8353
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
