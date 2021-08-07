7TH ANNUAL ‘RACE FOR THE WARRIOR’ FINISHES STRONG

More than 400 people, some with their canine companions and children, completed the 7th Annual Race For The Warrior on July 24, 2021 at the Fort Wayne International Airport.

Aaron Hendryx of Huntington took first place in the 5k race with a time of 16:12.9. The first woman to cross the finish line in the 5k was Hidi Gaff of Fort Wayne at a time of 18:55.4. In the adaptive division, Calahan Young of Tucson, Arizona came in at 59:07.1. The first woman in the adaptive division was Amanda Dennis, also of Tucson, coming in at 1:00:52.8. A total of 340 people completed the 5k race.

In the 10k race, winners were Fg Garcia of Goshen with 36:25.0, and the first woman was close behind at 40:55.4. Eighty runners finished the 10K race.

Thanks to our friends at To The Finish LLC for providing the chip timing.

R4TW special events chair Nicole Keesling officiated as master of ceremonies for the 2021 event. Her mother, Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling and New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael served as grand marshals. Amanda Ramone sang the national anthem, and NIBCC president Carl Huber led the crowd in the pledge of allegiance. The presentation and retiring of colors were done by the Fort Wayne Police Department Color Guard and Pipe and Drum Brigade. Rev. Anthony Payton of Come as You Are Community Church offered an opening prayer, and Freedom Riders of Indiana Chapter 1 served as the pace setters.

Race for the Warrior is the main fundraiser of the year for the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council. Proceeds benefit the group’s Military Support fund, which awards microgrants to local military service members in crisis. Funds go toward basic living expenses, medical/dental expenses, essential home/auto repair expenses, employment income gaps and other essential needs.

The race takes place every year on the runway of the Fort Wayne International Airport, which was originally a World War II military base named Baer Field. During the war, more than 100,000 military personnel served at the airport.

Known as a “party with the race in the middle,” participants can enjoy free food, DJ music, pre- and post-race stretching, a bounce house for the kids, military static displays (including a new virtual reality military experience) and other fun activities. The race is also a dog-friendly and family-friendly event. Runners aged 21 and over also receive one free beer as part of their registration

This year, we were honored to have in the audience World War II veteran Mark Weber, wearing bib number 291.

Race for the Warrior is an official Fort Wayne Running Club Point Series Race.

Thanks to everyone who made the race such a success, more than $70,000 was raised for the Military Support Fund.