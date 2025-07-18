Helping Kids Read, One Volunteer At A Time: Local Volunteer Spotlight

4 min read

For many of us, it’s Back to School season, but for the staff and volunteers at The Literacy Alliance (TLA), school is year-round. Founded in 1972, TLA is a nonprofit organization based in Fort Wayne that empowers adults through free literacy and education programs. These include high school equivalency preparation (Project Graduate), adult basic literacy (Project Build), English language learning (Project Connect), and tutoring for young readers through Project Reads.

(l-r) Whitney Webber & Deb Dutton during the award ceremony.

One extraordinary volunteer who has been an integral part of Project Reads for more than 12 years is Whitney Webber. Volunteer and Event Coordinator Nikki Minarik describes Whitney as someone whose “dedication to our students and passion for literacy shine through in everything she does.” Nikki adds, “Not only is she a skilled and compassionate tutor, but she’s also someone we can always count on, whether that means working one-on-one with students, supporting fellow volunteers, or stepping in when someone’s out. We’re so lucky to have Whitney as part of The Literacy Alliance family.”

Whitney, ever humble, says she simply enjoys working with children and loves to read. “I believe in the power of knowledge through reading, something many of our elementary students need help with,” she shares. “Now that my own children are grown, volunteering with Project Reads gave me the confidence to pursue a role with FWCS as an Instructional Assistant. I now have the joy of working and volunteering at the same school. Giving back to the community, especially through programs that benefit children, is deeply important to me.”

Deb Dutton, Program Director for Project Reads, reports that The Literacy Alliance served 608 students in the most recent program year. She emphasizes that their top priorities are securing sustained funding and recruiting passionate volunteers to meet the growing demand for their services. “As more individuals seek our help, expanding our capacity is crucial to delivering programs that truly transform lives.”

Within that total, Project Reads supported 107 students. Its primary mission is to bring students up to grade-level reading by third grade, significantly improving their chances of high school graduation and long-term academic success. Each student is paired with one volunteer tutor for weekly sessions throughout the school year. The one-on-one model ensures students receive personalized attention, but also means the program can only serve as many children as they have volunteers.

Dutton shared the story of Kennedy, a first grader at Washington Elementary. She began the year reading at Level 3, and by the end of the program had reached her first-grade benchmark of Level 16. Inspired by her own experiences, Kennedy now dreams of becoming an elementary school teacher. “We’re so proud of Kennedy and excited for what’s next on her journey,” Deb says.

For Whitney, the volunteer experience is simple yet meaningful. “I meet with my student for an hour once a week during the school year. Depending on their needs, we focus on sight words, phonics, fluency, and comprehension,” she explains. “One student didn’t enjoy reading at first, and by the end, they cried because the program was over. Honestly, I get just as much out of that hour each week as the student does, if not more.”

In recognition of her outstanding commitment, Whitney was named the 2025 recipient of the Toma T. Davis Project Reads Volunteer Tutor of the Year Award. Established in 2019, the award honors longtime volunteer and former staff member Toma Davis, who dedicated more than 25 years to The Literacy Alliance. Nikki explains that the award goes to someone who embodies Toma’s spirit, “unwavering dedication, a heart for service, and a gift for connection.” Whitney exemplifies all of that and more.

Community members can support TLA by attending Fort Wayne’s funniest fundraiser, “Laughs for Literacy,” returning to the Baker Street Centre on September 19, 2025. For details, or to learn about volunteer opportunities and programs, visit literacyalliance.org .

Whitney leaves us with this reminder: “Children need positive adults in their lives. If you have time to scroll through your phone for an hour or two, you definitely have time to volunteer. And believe me—you get so much more out of it than you give.”

This Spotlight is presented by The Volunteer Center, which is dedicated to connecting people who want to volunteer with local agencies who need their help. Learn more at volunteerfortwayne.org .