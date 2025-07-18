Hop to Frogapalooza In Support Of Little River Wetlands Project

1 min read

The Little River Wetlands Project announced its annual fundraiser, Frogapalooza: Wine, Wetlands & Art, set for Thursday, July 24, 2025 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Union 12 in Columbia City (7563 Lincoln Way Rd, Columbia City, IN 46725). This year we will be celebrating our 35th year as a nonprofit in northeast Indiana.

This crucial event directly supports the restoration, protection, and education efforts for the Little River Wetlands Project. Attendees will enjoy an evening of fine dining, live music, and the opportunity to bid on unique art pieces.

The admission fee of $100 per person includes dinner, a drink ticket, access to the wine pull, and participation in a small art auction. All proceeds will go towards preserving and educating the public about the vital Little River wetlands ecosystem.

“Frogapalooza is our most important fundraiser of the year,” says Cammy Sutter, Executive Director of Little River Wetlands Project. “The community’s support at this event is crucial for our ongoing conservation efforts and educational programs.”

For tickets and more information, please visit: lrwp.org/frogapalooza

Little River Wetlands Project (LRWP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit land trust that protects more than 1,300 acres of wetlands in the Little River watershed. Our mission is to restore and protect wetlands in the historic watershed of the Little River, a major tributary of the Wabash River, and to provide educational opportunities that encourage good stewardship of wetlands and other natural ecosystems.

This event would not be possible without the generosity and support of our sponsors: NiSource/ NIPSCO, Centier Bank, EPCO, Hagerman, Steel Dynamics, John & Gale Mann Foundation, Vicki & Dan Churchward, Belmont Beverage, and Joseph Decuis.