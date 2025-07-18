Residents Envision The Community’s Future

4 min read

Waynedale needs to have stronger neighborhoods, according to some residents.

About 75 people showed for the third Waynedale 2040 Neighborhood Plan summer input session on July 10. They told Fort Wayne officials that, among other improvements, they’d like to see safer sidewalks, more parks, and a possible community center.

Rashida Lan (left), intern with Fort Wayne’s Department of Neighborhoods, talks with Loretta and Don Hicks about what they’d like to see in Waynedale’s future. Residents were encouraged to make notations on area maps at the input session.

The meeting allowed residents to meet with city officials to discuss the area’s future.

“Waynedale has it’s own set of characteristics, and they have their own sense of pride,” said Michael Terronez, neighborhood planner with Fort Wayne’s Department of Neighborhoods.

City Councilman Scott Myers, R-4th, who represents the area, said the neighborhood plan, or WNP, is a long-term program to improve quality of life based on what residents tell the city.

“We want to be intentional about building the community we want,” Myers said. Most want it to be more family friendly, he added.

Terronez, who’s also the WNP project manager, said city officials planned four input sessions this summer to create a grassroots approach to the planning. More than 200 residents attended the first three input sessions, and the July 10 input session at The Stand ice cream shop, 5200 Bluffton Road, had more participants than the first two.

Those were June 9 at the Waynedale Park shelter and June 11 at the Psi Ote Park shelter.

“We have not done our analysis yet on common themes,” Terronez said. However, people focus on similar ideas, including continued park improvements, walkability, support of new and existing small and local businesses, and improved infrastructure such as sidewalks, streets, and lighting.

Terronez expects his department to finish the tabulation of residents’ input and suggestions by the end of summer, then develop goals and strategies. The city can’t get specific business requests like Starbucks but can pursue places where people meet.

Christine and Jordan Southwick, who moved to the Belle Vista/ Allendale neighborhood two years ago, said they’d like more a sense of community.

Christine said she wants it to be easier to connect to the places with sidewalks and bike lanes, not just by car. She said the land behind their subdivision should be developed as a nature preserve.

Dar Neireiter, who’s lived in Waynedale all her 78 years, said, “People need to get out more.”

Neireiter and friend Rosemary Ankenbruck, who’s lived in Waynedale since 1960, said the area has gotten larger and less neighborly over time.

They like that more young people are moving in and houses sell quickly, but Neireiter said everyone needs to step up more to make neighborly connections.

Ankenbruck added that Waynedale needs things to draw people here.

Don and Loretta Hicks, who’ve lived in the area for 23 years, said Waynedale needs more parks because they’re crowded and need more activities for children.

The last public input meeting is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. July 24 at the Willow Creek Crossing Apartments clubhouse, 7501 Lakeridge Drive.

Those who can’t make the last meeting can contact Councilman Myers through his Facebook page or Instagram account, and he’s happy to speak to any groups, he said.

People can also fill out an online survey or get more information at engage.cityoffortwayne.org/waynedale-2040-neighborhood-plan .

Waynedale is preparing for many changes this summer.

On June 24, the City Council passed the new zoning for Bluffton Road between Waynewood Drive and Reservation Drive and Lower Huntington Road between Bradbury Avenue and Koester Drive.

It’s the first zoning change for the area since Waynedale was annexed in 1957.

Myers said it reduces industrial and commercial zoning to match more current uses and fosters more organized development.

The city is also considering a new fire station on Adams Radio Group land, 2000 Lower Huntington Rd. There could also be a park to the north behind a fire station.

City and parks and recreation representatives were also at the July 10 meeting showing maps of the potential site.