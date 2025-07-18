‘Pack to School’ Returns Offering Free Supplies & Services

2 min read

In preparation for the upcoming school year, the Pontiac Street Market is once again hosting its popular Pack to School event on August 2, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 918 E. Pontiac St.

Pack to School offers the following free items and services on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Haircuts & braiding

Immunizations

School sports physicals

Backpacks filled with school supplies

Hygiene products

Food

Everyone in attendance can also enjoy live music by Big Kess and several bounce houses. Parents can also pick up a special free sack lunch and an after-school snack grocery list, courtesy of Pontiac Street Market.

To take advantage of all the Pack to School offers, registration is required before the event. Parents or guardians can find the registration here: engage.cityoffortwayne.org/pack-to-school. Once at the event, they will need to sign up for a free PS Perks membership, an exclusive loyalty program that brings additional benefits and savings to valued customers.

In partnership with Parkview Health, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be providing free youth sports physicals and required school immunizations. Additional sponsors include Anthem Blue Cross, the City of Fort Wayne, iLLUMEDIA, SEED Fort Wayne, Tunnel Vision Promotions, MidWest America Federal Credit Union, Didier Meats, Piazza Produce, Kemps, Frito Lay, Pepsi, Hagerman, Coca-Cola and the Putt Putt Fun Center.

Pontiac Street Market is a vibrant community grocery store located on Fort Wayne’s southeast side. Established to address food insecurity and support neighborhood revitalization, the market provides affordable, fresh, and nutritious groceries in an area that was previously considered a food desert. Operated in partnership with the City of Fort Wayne and Parkview Health, the market aims to improve access to healthy foods while fostering economic opportunity and local engagement.

The market features a wide variety of fresh produce, meat, dairy, pantry staples, and household essentials—all priced competitively to serve residents of all income levels. With a focus on local sourcing and sustainability, Pontiac Street Market also partners with regional farmers and vendors to offer high-quality products that reflect the tastes and needs of the surrounding community.

Beyond groceries, the market regularly hosts events and programs designed to support family wellness, including cooking demonstrations, health screenings, and seasonal giveaways.