Protect Your Pets From The Heat

With the hot temperatures here, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control wants to remind pet owners to pay extra attention to their pets. Animals cannot regulate their body temperature like humans and the excessive heat can cause them to become ill very quickly. In some cases, exposure to high temperatures, high humidity, and inadequate ventilation can cause death.

City ordinance requires animals to be brought into a temperature-controlled structure when temperatures are above 85 degrees or when a heat advisory has been issued by a local, state or national authority.

It’s important to understand that when it’s 70 degrees and comfortable outside, it only takes 10 minutes for the temperature inside a car to reach 90 degrees. In 30 minutes, the temperature in your car will be over 100 degrees. FWACC wants to remind everyone if you see something, say something – call our department right away if you see an animal in distress outdoors or inside a car, and stay on the scene until help arrives. Your actions could save a life!

Remember these tips to further protect your pets during the summer months:

When possible, bring pets into an air-conditioned area of your home; fans are helpful where air-conditioning is unavailable.

For animals outside, provide a shady, sheltered place to rest and always have plenty of fresh water, cool in containers that cannot be tipped and spilled.

Change drinking water often. Dirty water breeds bacteria and attracts flies and mosquitoes. The larvae from mosquitoes can cause heartworm in dogs and cats.

Take measures to prevent fly bites, fleas, ticks, and parvovirus.

Schedule walks with your dog during the early morning or late evening, taking special care with older dogs, young puppies, and dogs with short noses. When temperatures are above 77 degrees – the asphalt can be hot enough to cause serious injuries to your pet’s paws in minutes.

Parents are urged not to allow children to exercise a dog while the child is riding a bicycle or skating. The dog may get over heated and children won’t know when to stop.

If an animal is panting excessively, vomiting, or having difficulty walking in extreme heat, it may be suffering from heat stroke. If you suspect an animal is in trouble, move the animal to a cool place out of the direct sun and use cool water to lower its body temperature. Contact a veterinarian right away.

Report animals in distress to Animal Care & Control immediately by calling 427-1244. Any animal that is found by the shelter to be left in conditions that pose an immediate health hazard to the animal will be taken directly to Animal Care & Control for its safety.

For more information and tips to keep your pets safe please visit fwacc.org