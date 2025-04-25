Nature’s Classroom, Voorhees Inspires The Next Generation: Volunteer Spotlight

4 min read

Through his volunteer work at LC Nature Park, a retired Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher has found the perfect avenue to continue his passion for educating students. Russ Voorhees taught for 35 years, his last 10 years as a Science Resource Teacher at Franke Park Elementary. He states, “I loved science and field trips, so it was a natural choice to spend time trail guiding in retirement.”

Located on 200 acres southwest of Fort Wayne at 9744 Aboite Road, LC Nature Park is truly unique. Volunteer Coordinator Megan Williams shares, “We are the only place in Indiana that has both bison and elk roaming together. However, while our herds are often what first captures attention, what truly sets LC Nature Park apart is the incredible diversity of ecosystems we preserve—including tallgrass prairie, wetlands, sand dune, and old-growth forest. These habitats support a rich variety of native plants and wildlife, making the park a uniquely vibrant and dynamic natural space.”

Megan continues, “LC Nature Park offers engaging programs, guided hikes, community events, summer camps, and field trips. We were established in 2019 by the Brooks family, who were inspired by their deep appreciation for Indiana’s natural beauty and the unique features of their family homestead. The park serves as a living tribute to Carol Brooks—LC stands for Loving Carol—honoring her passion for nature and community.”

Russ has been a volunteer at LC Nature Park for three seasons. “As a trail guide, I love sharing with others the many wonders of the great outdoors. Nature gives us clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, and the chance to see God’s amazing and beautiful creation!” Russ strives to impart the importance of nature to the children he leads. “Talking about preserving our environment is so important. I always quote Florida’s Ding Darling who said, “How rich will we be when we have converted all our forests, our soil, our water resources, and our minerals into cash?”

Russ uses the children’s tactile senses on the hikes. “I carry a shoulder bag with games and various artifacts I’ve collected over the years. I also like to tell interesting stories about the plants and animals we see along the trails. For example, the killdeer use “belly soaking” on water and then fly back to their nest and drip water on their eggs and chicks. Did you know that a lightning bolt has enough energy to toast 160,000 pieces of bread?”

Megan speaks from the heart, “Russ is a dedicated volunteer and enthusiastic supporter of LC Nature Park. With a background in teaching and certification through the Indiana Master Naturalist program, he brings both knowledge and passion to his role as a trail and field trip guide. Russ has a natural gift for connecting with park guests, making each experience both educational and engaging. Always willing to lend a hand wherever it’s needed, his kindness and generosity make him an invaluable member of our volunteer team.”

Russ benefits from the physical side of volunteering too. “I will be 82 this year and folks should never think they are too old to volunteer! I enjoy the exercise volunteering offers, and I feel better with lower blood pressure and even less stress. Phytoncides given off by leaves of trees and plants even increase one’s immunity to disease! Volunteering really gives you the opportunity to give back to your community. It helps keep you young!” He urges,

“If you feel you don’t have the background to lead, just attend the training sessions provided and follow an experienced worker around a few times.”

Megan agrees, “You can support LC Nature Park by volunteering in many areas, including tour guide, administrative work, trail maintenance, or helping with special events. Financial support is also welcome through donations, memberships, or sponsoring fundraising events. These contributions help sustain the park’s conservation efforts, educational programs, and accessibility initiatives.”

The next big community event at LC Nature Park is the annual Trillium Fest planned for May 3. The trails are open as the forest blooms with trilliums, spring beauties, Dutchman’s breeches, and more! This free public event will feature snacks, games, crafts, food trucks, and other fun activities.

Executive Director Kelly Borgmann is also excited about their first ever Bison Stomp event scheduled for June 6. It will feature two live bands, food trucks, and a silent auction as well as childcare. Tickets are on sale now. More details for both events as well as tour schedules can be found at lcnaturepark.org/events

LC Nature Park is committed to making nature accessible to everyone—regardless of age, financial background, or mobility needs. Recent initiatives include providing scholarships to Title I schools to ensure all students have the chance to experience a field trip at the park. They are also securing grants to develop ADA-accessible trails throughout the park, which will open this fall.

Russ challenges youngsters to be responsible for caring for the land and the animals. A favorite quote of his from Chief Seattle reads, “If all the beasts were gone, men would die from a great loneliness of spirit, for whatever happens to the beasts also happens to the man. All things are connected!”

This Spotlight is presented The Volunteer Center, which is dedicated to connecting people who want to volunteer with local agencies who need their help. Learn more at volunteerfortwayne.org.