How Can You Help Improve Indiana’s Water Quality?

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is calling on individuals and organizations to help protect and improve Indiana’s water resources.

Through the External Data Framework (EDF), IDEM is working with external stakeholders to collect vital water quality data, ensuring our state’s waters are monitored effectively.

How You Can Help:

Watch this short You Tube Video: Learn about the EDF process and how your contributions make a difference: youtube.com/watch?v=nHaI8r3IWzo Get the Tech Specs: Visit the External Data Framework webpage for technical guidance, FAQs, and submission details: in.gov/idem/cleanwater/resources/external-data-framework/ Share Your Data: Submit your water quality data electronically in formats like Excel or text files. IDEM has reduced barriers to make submissions easier than ever. Spread the Word: Share this email with others who might be interested in contributing. Contact ExternalDataFramework@idem.IN.gov with any questions.

Together, we can ensure a healthier future for Indiana’s water resources. Thank you for your dedication to improving water quality!