There Is No Better Time Than Right Now – Community Spotlight

What Is YOUR passion?

Do you love animals? Want to help people less fortunate? Perhaps encourage kids as they learn to read? Or are you excited about repurposing items instead of filling our landfills? Is it cleaning up your community, advocating for those who can’t speak for themselves, feeding the hungry, mentoring youth, showing hospitality… so many prospects, too numerous to mention.

(l-r) Riley Glasper, Ashley Stoneburner, Stephanie Newell, Mary Newell, Kristen Shinn

The month of April celebrates National Volunteer Month. Did you know that the national average value of a volunteer translates to $28.54 per hour according to an Independent Sector Study? Ask most volunteers and they will tell you they don’t want anything for their efforts. They volunteer because they make a DIFFERENCE. And it makes them feel good.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s made us realize that we can’t waste time on doing things we are not drawn to. And it’s time to come back from the sweat pants, comfy couch and isolation. Volunteering is a great way to bridge that gap.

Some fast facts about volunteering:

According to an AmeriCorps report, people who volunteer over 100 hours a year are some of the healthiest people in the U.S. Volunteering decreases the likelihood of high blood pressure development by 40%. 96% of volunteers reported the action enriched their sense of PURPOSE in life. One out of four American’s volunteer, two out of three Americans help their neighbor according to a study performed by The Corporation for National & Community Service.

Our Waynedale Community is in true need of volunteers. Do you miss the events we enjoyed prior to the pandemic? Fun activities such as the Easter Egg hunt, Walk in Waynedale, and Christmas festivities. In order to potentially renew similar endeavors and to create new ones, commitment is required from people willing to make things happen. Are you one of those people eager to make a difference in our community? Are you willing to commit to helping a Waynedale event come to fruition? Are you interested in learning more? If so, please reach out to me at garrisoncamille704@gmail.com. We will be hosting an organizational meeting in May so don’t dawdle. We need YOU.

In the meantime, attend the Annual Volunteer Expo to be held at Glenbrook Mall on Thursday, April 28 from 3 – 6 pm. The event will be held near the food court in the lower level and is hosted by the Volunteer Center. Representatives from more than 55 organizations will be present to speak about what they do and the volunteers they need to help fulfill their missions. It will be a great start to a making a positive change in your life.

Take a leap and explore how to fuel YOUR passion.