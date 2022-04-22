Ribbon Walk To Help Local People With Cancer

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana will hold Ribbon Walk on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The fundraising walk will raise money to help local people with cancer.

The community is invited to join the walk, honor someone touched by cancer and celebrate cancer survivors. The event will include food, fun activities for the whole family and an opportunity to celebrate cancer survivors.

Register and donate at give.cancer-services.org/RibbonWalk2022. Participants who raise $35 or more by May 1 will receive a commemorative Ribbon Walk t-shirt.

What: Ribbon Walk 2022

When: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022

Where: Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana 6316 Mutual Dr., Fort Wayne IN 46825

Register: give.cancer-services.org/RibbonWalk2022

Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information, and compassionate assistance. Last year, more than 4,000 local people with cancer and their families received emotional support and practical resources. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana helps people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.

For more information, visit www.cancer-services.org